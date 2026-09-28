Megan Kuykendoll

I have been teaching at the university level for 10+ years, and in that time, I have taught on both Oxford and Hamilton campuses and in a variety of formats, including face-to-face, flipped, hybrid, and online. I am also a Miami alum! Additionally, I supervise some students doing work around topics of sexuality education, menstrual equity, sexuality, and gender.

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