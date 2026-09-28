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Sean Mccann

Sean Mccann


2026-09-28 10:15:16
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago
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Dr. Sean McCann is an emergency physician and medical toxicologist whose work focuses on clinical toxicology consultation, poisoning surveillance, and resident and student education across the Toxikon Consortium. He provides bedside medical toxicology consultation, supports the Illinois Poison Center, and teaches across emergency medicine, internal medicine, and public health settings.

His academic interests center on poisoning epidemiology, emerging self-harm and substance use trends coordinated through online communities, and public health–aligned toxicology interventions, particularly in vulnerable and newly resettled populations.

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  • –present Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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