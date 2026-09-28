Johannes Lumma

Gallagher Research Fellow in the Environmental Change Institute, University of Oxford

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Johannes joined the Oxford Programme for Sustainable Infrastructure Systems in November 2024. He is a Gallagher Research Fellow, working on the development of new methodologies and analyses to characterise the resilience and (climate) risk exposure of shipping, trade and supply chains at a global scale. He is also interested in modelling the fiscal tools that governments have at their disposal and how these can be optimally employed to ensure food security in their respective countries.

Before joining Environmental Change Institute, Johannes worked at Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, where he applied techniques from statistical physics to study dynamic networks, and at the Alan Turing Institute in London, where he investigated the effect of supply-chain disruptions and economic shocks on the overall economy. Johannes holds a PhD in Quantum Gravity from the University of Heidelberg in Germany, completed at the Institute for Theoretical Physics.

–present Gallagher Research Fellow in the Infrastructure Systems Programme, University of Oxford

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