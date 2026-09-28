Childless Women Who Shape History And Culture Are Still Judged On Not Being Mothers

MENAFN - The Conversation) The women I return to most – Elizabeth I, her potential heir Arbella Stuart (and rival to James Charles Stuart, later King James I), Virginia Woolf, Katharine Hepburn, Debbie Harry – never had children. Their reasons were wildly different: some chose it, some were prevented, some never got the chance. The pattern raises two questions. Did their work or their position cost them their choice? And why does it seem to matter, overshadowing the legacy and achievements of great women?

Falling developed-world birth rates have prompted anxiety about the future. Politicians ask why women are having fewer children. Economists voice concerns about ageing populations. Amid this, one assumption goes unquestioned: that motherhood is the primary measure of a woman's life.

The birth rate is not falling because women want cultural legacies. Its decline is bound up with housing costs, expensive childcare, partnering later in life, fertility access and unpaid domestic work that still falls disproportionately to women.

But both questions meet at the same fault line: the expectation that motherhood should absorb a woman in ways fatherhood rarely has for men. That makes parenthood hard to combine with ambition or power. It also means that when a woman builds something other than a family, society struggles to see it as a legacy at all, which is how so much of what women made or achieved ends up forgotten or filed under a man's name.

Perhaps the remarkable thing is not that some extraordinary women had no children, but the price society attached to being both pioneer and parent, and how it judged that price in public while insisting the decision behind it was private. The obstacles were structural; the explanations personal.

For Elizabeth I, childlessness was survival. Believing marriage would compromise her sovereignty, she cultivated a nation-nurturing image. Elizabeth's choice was between subordinating her crown to a husband or forgoing children.

Her potential successor, Arbella Stuart – great-great-granddaughter of Henry VII and, unlike her Scottish cousin James, born on English soil – shows the inverse. The same dynastic machinery that offered Elizabeth two options offered Arbella none: her body and marriage prospects were matters of state, decided by others.

Not having children is not the same as never mothering. Some women nurtured children not biologically their own, or, like Elizabeth I, was the matriarch of a nation, expanding our understanding of motherhood and inheritance. Yet we are taught to think of legacy as something passed down through family.

Other significant achievements

Cultural memory suggests otherwise: we also inherit through influence, creation, mentorship and ideas. Yet, when a woman leaves no descendants, often, no one has an obvious stake in acknowledging that work over time. Cultural memory must be worked at. A name stays relevant as long as biographers, archives, galleries and academia work at remembering what that woman left behind.

The painter Gwen John's work, for most of a century, was attributed to“Augustus John's sister” and“Rodin's model”, even though Augustus predicted her work would outlast his own. (It has.)

Florence Baker, an unconventional stepmother to explorer Samuel Baker's children, crossed Africa with him and helped hold expeditions together. Baker told the Royal Geographical Society she had been his partner in the work. The Society awarded him its gold medal and Queen Victoria knighted him. Florence received no recognition.

At King's College London, the chemist Rosalind Franklin produced the X-ray image that revealed the structure of DNA. Her colleague Maurice Wilkins showed it to the Cambridge scientists James Watson and Francis Crick without her knowledge or consent; the men later shared a Nobel Prize for what it revealed.

In Hollywood, Oscar-winning actress Katharine Hepburn felt she could not be both herself and the mother a child deserved. Mae West turned her refusal of marriage and motherhood into part of her act, playing a woman who wanted men on her own terms and children not at all. Marilyn Monroe, who wanted children and said so publicly, endured miscarriages while Hollywood sold her as its object of desire. One industry, four women's relationships to it.

The music industry made similar demands, often compounded by circumstance. Kylie Minogue has been candid about how biology and chance sometimes decide the issue of motherhood. Debbie Harry said she nurtured her ambition instead. Dolly Parton's philanthropy, funding books for millions of children, offered another form of nurturing from a woman without biological offspring.

Virginia Woolf lived and theorised the paradoxical conditions women's creativity requires against the constraints of domestic life. She wanted children, but after consulting doctors, her husband Leonard Woolf concluded that pregnancy would endanger her mental health, and so the matter was settled without her.

She bequeathed a literary revolution, and the terms of this argument still hold. A century ago, she asked what a woman needs to create anything: her own money, a door that shuts, and time nobody else has a claim on. Most women, she pointed out, rarely have all three at once.

I always wanted children, but time and partners passed by. Financial stability rarely materialised and I never encountered conditions in which motherhood didn't seem to require surrendering something fundamental about myself. I have spent years calibrating the memory of historical women. Arbella Stuart left no biological descendants; I preserve her legacy through my research into her life and public history output.

If patriarchal structures have made women choose, cultural memory shaped by them has compounded the problem: traditional motherhood is recognised, while women's other bequests must continually prove their worth.

But their influence is everywhere: in books, films, music, politics, fashion and scholarship, and in the way later generations of women imagine their own possibilities. Not every woman becomes a mother. But every generation richly inherits from the talents and achievements of the women who came before them.