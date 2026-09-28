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Katie Maclean

Katie Maclean


2026-09-28 10:15:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD candidate in literature and languages, University of Stirling
Profile Articles

I am a doctoral student in Literature and Languages funded by the Carnegie Trust, and supervised by Prof. Katie Halsey and Dr. Michael Shaw. My project is provisionally titled 'Jane Austen on Stage: 1782-2023,' and explores queer elements of performance and adaptation.

I was the 2024 Jane Austen Scholar-in-Residence at Goucher College, Maryland and a 2024 Chawton House Fellow. I am the Deputy Editor of Romance, Revolution & Reform Journal, Glasgow Zine Library's SGSAH Fundraising Intern, and was a runner-up for the 2024 Keats-Shelley Essay Prize. I also hold a BA and MRes from the University of Stirling.

Experience
  • –present PhD Student, University of Stirling
Education
  • 2022 University of Stirling, MRes in Humanities

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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