Katie Maclean

PhD candidate in literature and languages, University of Stirling

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I am a doctoral student in Literature and Languages funded by the Carnegie Trust, and supervised by Prof. Katie Halsey and Dr. Michael Shaw. My project is provisionally titled 'Jane Austen on Stage: 1782-2023,' and explores queer elements of performance and adaptation.

I was the 2024 Jane Austen Scholar-in-Residence at Goucher College, Maryland and a 2024 Chawton House Fellow. I am the Deputy Editor of Romance, Revolution & Reform Journal, Glasgow Zine Library's SGSAH Fundraising Intern, and was a runner-up for the 2024 Keats-Shelley Essay Prize. I also hold a BA and MRes from the University of Stirling.

–present PhD Student, University of Stirling

2022 University of Stirling, MRes in Humanities

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