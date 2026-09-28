WPL 2027: Personal Reasons Rule Out Lizelle Lee U19 WC Clash Behind Kamalini's Release

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee was unavailable for playing in the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) due to personal reasons, which led to the Delhi Capitals releasing her for the upcoming season.

Lizelle was among the six players released by DC on the retention deadline day on Monday. In WPL 2026, Lizelle amassed 320 runs for DC in her first outing in the five-team competition at an average of 32 and strike-rate of 139.13, while taking six catches.

"Lizelle Lee is not available for WPL 2027 duration due to personal reasons and she had communicated it before hand," said a WPL source to IANS on Monday. Apart from her, DC have opted to release Australia leg-spinner Alana King, India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, wicketkeeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia, as well as uncapped duo Pragati Singh, and Srujana Eddla.

Pragati and Srujana had come into DC fold late in WPL 2026 as injury replacements for India U19 batter Deeya Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter Mamatha Madiwala. Meanwhile, eyebrows were raised over two-time champions Mumbai Indians releasing young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for WPL 2027.

But the WPL source confirmed to this news agency that a likely schedule clash with the upcoming ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, to be played in Nepal and Bangladesh in early 2027, may force Kamalini to give the competition a miss and play in the global showpiece event, where India will enter as defending champions.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed that G. Kamalini was released from the squad due to her likely being a part of India's U19 squad for the upcoming World Cup. The tournament timeline is expected to overlap with WPL 2027, thus making her unavailable for the season," further said the source.

Kamalini had won the 2025 U19 Women's T20 World Cup and recently was a member of the senior Indian team winning the Asia Cup in Dubai and grabbing the gold medal in the Asian Games in Japan. It is understood that Deeya's availability for WPL 2027 could be doubtful if she's selected for the U19 World Cup.

The fifth edition of the WPL is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027, though the venues are yet to be known. The player auction for the 2027 season will take place on October 28 in Kochi. A total of 27 slots, including seven overseas slots remain available ahead of the auction. UP Warriorz will go into the auction with a maximum purse of Rs 3.65 crore.