Lecturer, University of the Free State

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Neo Mathinya is a Lecturer in the Department of Soil, Crop and Climate Sciences and a member of the Research Chair in Climate Change and Agriculture. She has over nine years of teaching experience in higher education, with a focus on sustainable soil and water management and agricultural education. Her research interests centre on sustainable social-ecological systems (SES) teaching, and her teaching focuses on enhancing future managers of the SES (our students)' learning through innovative, human-centred pedagogical approaches and the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL). She is currently engaged in a SoTL Fellowship, through which she is exploring ways to integrate ethics, reflection, and active learning strategies into agricultural science curricula. Her work aims to strengthen student engagement, critical thinking, and the ability to connect technical SES knowledge with real-world societal and environmental challenges. She is committed to advancing transformative teaching practices that support sustainable agriculture and the development of socially responsible graduates.

–present Lecturer, University of the Free State

2024 Wageningen University and Research, PhD: Agriculture and Nature Conservation

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