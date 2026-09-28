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Gabriel Kanuti Ndimbo

Gabriel Kanuti Ndimbo


2026-09-28 10:15:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Development Studies, University of Dar es Salaam
Profile Articles

Gabriel Kanuti Ndimbo is a lecturer, researcher, and consultant of Development Studies at Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) in Iringa, Tanzania. His work primarily explores critical agrarian studies, climate change, agrifood systems, food sovereignty, public health and the role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in agricultural development.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer of Development Studies, University of Dar es Salaam
Education
  • 2024 China Agricultural University, Development Studies (Sociology)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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