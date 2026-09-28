Gabriel Kanuti Ndimbo is a lecturer, researcher, and consultant of Development Studies at Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) in Iringa, Tanzania. His work primarily explores critical agrarian studies, climate change, agrifood systems, food sovereignty, public health and the role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in agricultural development.

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