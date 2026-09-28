Senegal's Youth Olympics Legacy: Who Pays After The Games?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Senegal has made major investments to build, renovate and modernise its sports facilities to host the Youth Olympic Games, set for 31 October to 13 November 2026. New or upgraded venues now stand in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. These three cities will host the competitions. But the facilities raise bigger questions than just organising the Games. How should the government finance, manage and maintain them in the long term after the competition?

We put these questions to two researchers, Djibril Diouf, a specialist in public-private partnerships, and Amadou Moctar Ndiouck, an expert in the law and management of sports infrastructure. They argue that the Youth Olympic Games could help reshape Senegal's model. They also discuss the respective roles of the government, local authorities and the private sector in funding sports facilities.

Can the Youth Olympic Games investment bring about lasting change to the way sports infrastructure is funded in Senegal?

For the Youth Olympic Games, the government chose a model of direct, large-scale investment backed by partners such as the West African Economic and Monetary Union and the French Development Agency.

Given the size of their contributions, these partnerships have significantly shaped the Games' funding model. Yet the model still relies on public money or public-private partnerships. It now includes the long term management of sports facilities. As part of the Games' legacy, this could open the way for greater involvement by private actors.

What role should the government assign to the private sector in the financing and management of sports infrastructure after the Youth Olympic Games?

From the 1984 Sports Charter to Articles 36 through 51 of the New Sports Code, adopted on 11 May 2026 by the National Assembly of Senegal, the law stresses the duty of the government and local authorities. They must build sports facilities for people involved in sport.

In practice, however, ambitious public policies for infrastructure are rare outside major sporting events. Private sector involvement therefore remains necessary.

The 2021 law on public-private partnership provides an opportunity to develop new approaches to sports infrastructure. This financing model was used for the toll highway and Dakar's Blaise Diagne International Airport. It could be used to boost private-sector participation in building and managing public sports. It could also ensure both their financial and social profitability.

Private-sector involvement brings extra money when public financing falls short, and supplies technical expertise. This helps keep facilities up to international standards while ensuring they remain accessible to the wider population.

How can Senegal ensure that infrastructure renovated for the Youth Olympic Games is not too expensive to maintain after the Games?

The renovated sports facilities are located mainly in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. A single, uniform maintenance model will not work for all three sites. Local realities differ.

Take the Iba Mar Diop Stadium in Dakar, for example. Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar must be involved through the National Higher Institute of Popular Education and Sports, which has been headquartered on the site since 1982. Putting both the Iba Mar Diop Stadium and the Olympic swimming pool under the institute's care would help. That would make maintenance easier and improve financial profitability.

For the Diamniadio site, the Office for the Management of Sports Infrastructure, attached to the Ministry of Sports, is well-suited to manage facilities located far from urban centres. These facilities mainly draw crowds for major sporting events.

The Office for the Management of Sports Infrastructure is a public industrial and commercial entity. It can therefore help sports facilities deliver both financial and social benefits.

In Saly, the facilities sit in a tourist and beach resort area. Private-sector involvement is likely to work best. Private sector operators can bring a professional approach to managing sports facilities. This can improve the quality of services and support long-term sustainability.

Beyond major sporting events, what funding model would allow Senegal to develop infrastructure accessible to all?

Clearly, the funding model based on direct public investment and public-private partnerships focuses on large-scale sports facilities that can host major sporting events. However, since 2025, the Ministry of Sports has launched an experimental local infrastructure programme. It includes building 25 multi-purpose facilities in 25 municipalities across Senegal. This initiative should be welcomed.

Large-scale sports facilities are necessary for major events. Local facilities are equally vital and must be supported. In all communities, physical and sports activities take many forms, including competition, recreation and health. The government and local authorities must fund these everyday needs through their own budgets.

Finally, bilateral international cooperation offers another route. Some countries, such as China and Russia, have often supported the construction and renovation of sports facilities in the global south, including in Senegal.