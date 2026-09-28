Ramana Castle Welcomes Visitors Under New Museum Concept

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of Baku's ancient historical and architectural landmarks, Ramana Castle, has begun operating under a new concept, welcoming visitors as a museum that combines its centuries-old heritage with modern technologies.

The museum's concept is titled "A Window to History." The initiative aims to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of the castle while allowing visitors to experience the atmosphere of the period through contemporary technologies.

The exhibition and interior design elements inside the castle have been adapted to its historical appearance. Display cases, podiums, information panels and other details draw inspiration from the architectural features of Ramana Castle.

The museum exhibition provides visitors with information about the history of the castle, the medieval defensive system of the Absheron Peninsula, military art, everyday life and the culture of the period. Traditional exhibits are complemented by multimedia technologies.

A significant part of the exhibition consists of archaeological finds uncovered during excavations carried out on the castle grounds between 2024 and 2026.

The museum features four main sections: "Seyri-Tarix" (History), "Seyri-Silah" (Weapons), "Seyri-Terz" (Lifestyle) and "Seyri-Heyat" (Life), offering visitors an opportunity to explore the medieval period from different perspectives.

The "Seyri-Tarix" section presents the defensive system of the Absheron Peninsula and the role of Ramana Castle within it. The section features models showing the castle's presumed appearance in the 14th century and its recorded condition in 1935, as well as historical photographs, archival materials and information panels.

The "Seyri-Silah" section focuses on medieval warfare. It displays reconstructions of weapons dating from the 14th to 16th centuries, along with spearheads, a dagger blade, a horseshoe from a warhorse and other archaeological finds. Multimedia presentations also demonstrate how weapons of the period were produced and used.

The "Seyri-Terz" section explores medieval everyday life, household practices and craftsmanship. Visitors can see ceramics and pottery uncovered during archaeological excavations, glass bracelets, oil and kerosene lamps, glazed vessels, tiles and decorative panels.

One of the most notable parts of the museum is the "Seyri-Heyat" section, which uses animation and multimedia technologies to present the life of a medieval feudal knight. An immersive video projection on a dome-shaped ceiling depicts different stages of the knight's life, from childhood and training to family life and participation in battles.

Reconstruction models showing how the castle looked during different historical periods also occupy a prominent place in the exhibition. The models were prepared based on historical sources, archaeological research and architectural analysis.

The museum uses interactive screens, electronic information panels, audio-visual materials, animations, video projections and video mapping. Information is available in Azerbaijani and English.

The "A Window to History" concept is also reflected in the architectural details of the museum. The forms of the castle's narrow, tall loophole-type windows have been reinterpreted in modern design elements. Originally intended for defense and observation, the windows are presented in the museum as symbolic points through which visitors can look into the past.

The rooftop terrace is another attraction for visitors, offering panoramic views of the surrounding area. The terrace also features the "Flame" sculptural composition, symbolizing the historical and cultural significance of the castle.

Renovation work has also been carried out in the area surrounding Ramana Castle. The entrance plaza and pedestrian paths have been reorganized, while an open-air exhibition area has been created. Accessibility and safety solutions have also been incorporated for visitors.

Special attention has been paid to the museum's lighting system. Interior and exterior lighting has been installed to highlight the historic stonework and architectural details. The lighting works were carried out in cooperation with Italian company Linea Light Group.

Ramana Castle, one of Baku's historic landmarks, is now open to visitors in a new format. The museum combines the castle's original architecture and archaeological finds with modern exhibition technologies, giving visitors an opportunity to learn about the site's history and medieval life in a more engaging way.