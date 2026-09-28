Ukraine Strikes Four Russian Oil Depots In Krasnodar Krai

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says its drones struck four oil depots in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on September 28, with fires reported at the facilities.

According to the SBU, drones operated by its Alfa special operations center targeted the Edelweiss-95 and Din-Yug-Oil oil depots in Stanitsa Novotitarovskaya. Fires were reported at the sites.

The Lukoil-Yugnefteprodukt oil depot in Pavlovskaya was also hit, with a fire breaking out at the facility. The Angelinskaya oil depot in Staronizhestebliyevskaya was also reportedly struck and caught fire.

The SBU described the facilities as important parts of the fuel infrastructure used to store and supply petroleum products to Russian forces. Ukrainian officials have said such strikes are intended to disrupt fuel logistics.

Separately, Ukrainian and Russian sources reported a fire at the Edelweiss-95 depot in Novotitarovskaya following a drone attack. The depot has a reported capacity of 4,500 cubic meters and specializes in wholesale fuel supplies.

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