South Korea Summons Ukraine's Ambassador Over POW Disclosure
South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukraine's acting ambassador to the country, Andriy Veshkin, Yonhap reports.
According to the information, the diplomat was asked to appear at the Foreign Ministry after Kyiv disclosed information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.
South Korean authorities said Ukraine revealed the information during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the UN General Assembly without sufficient prior consultations and later denied the existence of any confidentiality agreement.
Seoul warned that the incident had seriously damaged trust between the two governments and could negatively affect bilateral relations.
On Wednesday, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had recently handed over to South Korea two North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region.
Image: Lee Jae-Won/AFLO/Global Look Press
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