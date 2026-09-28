Iraq Takes Over US Forces' Main Headquarters At Baghdad International Airport

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iraq has taken over the main headquarters of United States (US) forces at Baghdad International Airport, according to local media.

The head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, General Saad Maan, said the Iraqi government now has the final say in determining the nature of the presence of military and security forces in the country.

He stressed that strengthening Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as independently managing security affairs, are key pillars of stability in the country. According to him, these factors will allow Iraq to further develop its regional and international relations through broader and more effective cooperation.

Iraq is expected to conclude the current phase of its cooperation with the international coalition supporting the country in the fight against ISIS on September 30. This will mark the end of the mission of foreign military forces in Iraq.

The next phase is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation with some coalition members, including support for arms programs, training of security forces, and improving their readiness to respond to emerging threats.

Image: AFP