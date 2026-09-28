EU To Extend EUMAM Training Mission For Ukrainian Military For Two Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said this at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in the format of defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On training, Member States agreed on the first step of strategic review of EUMAM, extending our mission for Ukraine for another two years," Kallas said.

She also thanked the Netherlands for its announced contribution to the modernization of two training centers in Ukraine: "Earlier this year, I proposed financing the modernization of two training centers in Ukraine, and I also want to thank the Netherlands for its contribution that was announced today that actually closes the gap that we had in financing. With this support and the support of Germany, Ireland, Denmark, and Luxembourg, we can now move on with both sides of these training centers."

Ukrainian troops training in Poland with French instructors

She also stressed the need to step up efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet.

"EU naval operation IRINI has now conducted six boardings of suspected vessels in recent months, making it the lead actor in boarding operations," Kallas said.

According to her, member states should continue conducting their own vessel inspections in parallel and closely coordinate these efforts.

Kallas said that many participants at today's meeting called for part of the funds under the EU's EUR 90 billion loan program allocated for 2027 to be made available earlier. Ukraine could also receive up to EUR 20 billion from the remaining funds under the SAFE defense initiative.

Speaking about Ukraine's air defense needs, Kallas recalled that the EU had already approved procurement plans worth EUR 28.3 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan. They include the purchase of Patriot missiles from future U.S. production.

Kallas earlier called on EU countries to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles from their own stocks.

Photo: europa