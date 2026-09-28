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Russian Strike On Business Center In Dnipro: Injury Toll Rises To 15, Three Dead

Russian Strike On Business Center In Dnipro: Injury Toll Rises To 15, Three Dead


2026-09-28 10:12:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 15," he wrote.

The regional governor added that two women had been hospitalized. Their condition is assessed by medics as moderate.

Read also: Russian strike on National Academy of Sciences building in central Kyiv kills one, injures three

It was previously reported that three people were killed in Dnipro after the business center was hit. At that time, 12 people were known to have been injured. Rescuers also evacuated 47 people from the building engulfed in flames. People on the upper floors were evacuated using an aerial ladder.

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