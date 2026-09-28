Russian UAV Strikes Seven-Story Administrative Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a seven-story administrative building was hit at the level of the fourth floor. Emergency services are heading to the site," Klitschko wrote.

Russian strike on business center in Dnipro: Injury toll rises to 15, three dead

As reported, one person was killed and five injured in Kyiv after a drone struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences.