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Russian UAV Strikes Seven-Story Administrative Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

Russian UAV Strikes Seven-Story Administrative Building In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District


2026-09-28 10:12:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a seven-story administrative building was hit at the level of the fourth floor. Emergency services are heading to the site," Klitschko wrote.

Read also: Russian strike on business center in Dnipro: Injury toll rises to 15, three dead

As reported, one person was killed and five injured in Kyiv after a drone struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences.

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