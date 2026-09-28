Saudi Vision Ventures Holds Startup Event In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- Saudi venture capital fund Vision Ventures held a specialized entrepreneurship event in Amman on Monday titled "Building a Billion-Dollar Startup from Jordan," bringing together founders, entrepreneurs and experts in technology and business.

The event was part of the fund's efforts to support Jordanian entrepreneurs through awareness and mentorship, while strengthening its strategic partnership with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), one of its key investors.

Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation CEO Mohammad Mohtaseb highlighted the importance of the event in strengthening the corporation's strategic partnerships with investment funds in which it invests and benefiting from their expertise in supporting Jordan's entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in investment, scaling and access to regional markets.

He noted that the corporation is seeking to attract regional and global investment funds not only to provide financing for startups, but also to build partnerships that offer expertise and knowledge and help local companies enter new markets and expand regionally and internationally.

Mohtaseb said the corporation has so far invested in four Jordanian startups, describing its approach as that of a partner investor that transfers practical knowledge and expertise to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, drawing on the entrepreneurial backgrounds of its founders.

He added that Jordan and the region have significant expertise in digital transformation, creating opportunities to benefit from rapid growth in regional and global markets. Providing an enabling environment, venture capital and appropriate support can help turn untapped potential into opportunities for growth and expansion, he noted.

During the event, Vision Ventures Co-founder and CEO Kais Essa outlined steps and practices that can help startups scale and reach billion-dollar valuations, drawing on his experience in technology, entrepreneurship and investment.

Essa stressed that attracting venture capital begins with investing in the entrepreneur and team before the idea, highlighting the importance of passion, rapid execution and testing products in the market rather than waiting for theoretical perfection.

Reaching a billion-dollar valuation requires demonstrating genuine market demand through figures and indicators and targeting large markets, while making regional expansion a core part of a company's strategy from its early stages, he explained.

He also described venture capital as a long-term strategic partnership rather than merely financial support, noting that entering a new market requires systematic study and continuous product development tailored to consumer needs to improve operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

//Petra// AJ