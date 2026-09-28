EU Renews Mandate For Gaza's Rafah Crossing Support

According to Reuters, the mandates of the EU Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing and the EU Police Support Mission for the Palestinian Territories have been extended for nine months, until the end of June 2027.

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