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EU Renews Mandate For Gaza's Rafah Crossing Support

EU Renews Mandate For Gaza's Rafah Crossing Support


2026-09-28 10:10:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 28 (Petra) European Union member states on Monday renewed the mandates of two EU missions supporting Palestinian border and police personnel.

According to Reuters, the mandates of the EU Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing and the EU Police Support Mission for the Palestinian Territories have been extended for nine months, until the end of June 2027.

//Petra// AK

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Jordan News Agency

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