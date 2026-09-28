Prime Minister Inspects Development, Infrastructure Projects In Tafilah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- PM orders expansion of sports, educational, and vocational programs across all national youth centers.

- PM hails Classic Fashion Apparel Industry's 18 nationwide branches for generating thousands of local jobs.

- PM pledges ongoing incentives to draw industrial investments to southern governorates.

- PM directs Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature to revamp the site to boost domestic and international medical tourism.

- PM orders facility upgrades alongside additional medical and nursing staff.

- PM mandates full school overhaul, including new play areas and kindergarten facilities.

- PM instructs swift resolution of needs across Tafilah Public Hospital, the local care center, and Sa'ad Bin Abi Waqas Elementary School for Boys.

- Government settles delayed overtime compensation for Tafilah Municipality workers.

Tafilah, Sept. 28 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted a field visit to Tafilah on Monday, inspecting several youth, educational, healthcare, industrial, and tourism facilities across the region.

During his visit to the Youth Center of Qadisiyya in the Busaira District, Hassan called for the expansion of sports, educational, and vocational training courses across all youth centers nationwide.

He ordered the center equipped with a computer lab, expanded activity halls, upgraded facilities, and a new sports field. He called for expanding English language and Taekwondo programs.

Visiting the Classic Fashion Apparel Industry plant in Rashidiya, the Prime Minister praised the company as a "successful investment model." Operating 18 branches across Jordan, the company employs around 400 Jordanians at its Rashidiya facility, including 13 persons with disabilities, and exports products globally, primarily to the US.

Hassan said the government supports expanding export-oriented investments that drive local development and create jobs.

At the Tafilah Indusrial Estate, Hassan visited Sigma Cables, which achieved nearly JD5 million in exports in 2025 to various Arab markets while employing 50 local workers.

Meeting with local investors alongside Jordan Industrial Estates Company Director General Oday Obaidat, the Prime Minister said the government is committed to providing incentives and support to attract investments to southern governorates.

Addressing healthcare and education, Hassan directed officials to expand medical staff and rehabilitate facilities at the Ghorondol Primary Healthcare Center, which serves nearly 10,000 residents annually.

He mandated a comprehensive overhaul of Ghorondol Primary School, including new play areas and kindergarten facilities, and instructed the Ministry of Education to address immediate needs at Sa'ad Bin Abi Waqas Elementary School for Boys in Qadisiyya.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Health to assess and fulfill the needs of Tafilah Public Hospital, while directing the Ministry of Social Development to support the Tafilah Care and Rehabilitation Center.

In tourism, Hassan instructed the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) to fully rehabilitate and fund the Afra Hot Springs site in Busaira, pointing to its potential as a premier medical tourism destination alongside other regional attractions.

On another front, the government resolved delays regarding overtime pay for Tafilah Municipality employees.

//Petra// HA