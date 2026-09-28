International Islamic Publishing Congress Concludes In Turkiye, With 67 Nations Taking Part

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The curtain came down on the first International Islamic Publishing Congress that was convened in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The event brought together more than 200 publishers from 67 countries, with the aim of strengthening international cooperation in Islamic publishing as well as in areas such as publishing rights, translation and joint projects.

Hosted by Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, the event addressed a variety of publishing sectors across the gamut from publishing rights, translation and distribution, academic publishing and children's books to digital publishing and international book fairs.

The congress featured an international panel titled "Islamic Publishing in a Changing World", in addition to 12 roundtables addressing issues across the gamut from the future of Islamic publishing, culture and education, and international book fairs to international relations, advertising and promotion, Islamic publishing standards and quality, as well as copyright and translation.

In addition, the congress hosted the ordinary General Assembly of the International Islamic Book Publishers Association, whose foundations were laid in 2021, with the aim of building a sustainable international cooperation network for the future of Islamic publishing.

This is alongside bolstering international cooperation in publishing, increasing copyright and translation activities, carrying out joint publishing projects, and further beefing up the presence and representation of the Islamic publishing sector globally.

Islamic Publishing Congress Turkiye Istanbul