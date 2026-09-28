Bilbao GP Details Bilingual Video Care For Visitors In Spain

MENAFN - GetNews) "Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera explains the steps behind bilingual, non-emergency video consultations for people visiting or living in Spain."Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera explains how English-speaking visitors in Spain can seek non-emergency video care, with clinical assessment before any prescription or certificate.

BILBAO - 29 September, 2026 - Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera, a GP licensed in Spain, has set out how the practice handles English- and Spanish-language video consultations for expats, digital nomads and visitors. Patients can choose an available appointment, join a secure video call and discuss their concerns with the same named doctor. Any treatment, prescription or certificate depends on an individual clinical assessment, not on the reason given when booking.

Being unwell away from home is difficult enough without having to explain symptoms in a language that feels unfamiliar. A bilingual consultation gives a patient time to describe the problem, ask questions and understand what may need to happen next. It does not replace an examination or urgent care when those are necessary.

How the consultation works

The practice's published process has three parts: choose an available appointment, join the video consultation, and receive medical guidance and next steps. Patients can prepare by having a list of medicines and any relevant reports ready. The doctor reviews the information available during the call and explains whether remote care is appropriate or an in-person assessment is needed.

Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera offers consultations in English and Spanish. The practice describes its appointments as unhurried and confidential, with care focused on helping people understand their options. Its website displays the price of a consultation before booking. The fee covers the medical consultation; tests, treatments and third-party services are separate.

The practice handles non-emergency concerns, follow-up for chronic conditions, discussion of test results and assessment of requests for medical documents. A patient can ask whether a certificate or prescription may be appropriate, but should not book on the assumption that one will be issued. Where clinically appropriate, following a genuine evaluation, the doctor may issue a prescription or certificate. The receiving pharmacy, airline, employer or other institution may have its own requirements for accepting a document.

The same boundary applies to a request for a travel certificate. An airline may ask for a specific form or for clearance from its own medical team. Patients should check the carrier's requirements before an appointment and bring any forms or relevant medical records. A video call may not provide enough information for every assessment; the doctor may advise an in-person examination instead. Neither a favorable fitness decision nor airline acceptance can be promised in advance.

What patients can expect and what they cannot

Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is registered in Spain under number 484814280. The practice reports a 5.0 rating on Google and Doctoralia and says it usually responds to appointment requests within 24 hours. These details help patients identify the service, but they do not predict an individual's clinical outcome or guarantee a same-day appointment.

Consultations are conducted by secure video, with patient information handled under the practice's stated privacy procedures. A patient who needs a physical examination, tests or emergency treatment should be directed to the appropriate in-person service. Online care works best when the doctor can assess the concern safely with the information available.

For life-threatening symptoms or any medical emergency in Spain, call 112 or go to the nearest emergency department. A scheduled video consultation is not an emergency service.

About Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera

Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is a GP licensed in Spain (registration number 484814280) who offers English- and Spanish-language video consultations to expats, digital nomads and tourists. The practice provides non-emergency assessment, chronic-condition follow-up, lab-result review and consideration of medical certificates. Prescriptions and certificates are considered only where clinically appropriate, following a genuine evaluation. The practice does not provide emergency care. Website: drpedroyelamo.