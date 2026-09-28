Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Set For Robust Growth Driven By Innovation And Pipeline Advances By 2036 Delveinsight Grifols, Kamada Pharma, Takeda, Arrowhead Pharma, Mereo Biopharma

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies in the market include - Grifols, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Inhibrx Biosciences, Wave Life Sciences, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, BioMari, AlveoGene, Korro Bio, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 28, 2026: DelveInsight's “Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

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Some of the key facts of the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report:



The Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) market size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 940 million in 2024 and is projected to expand significantly through 2036, driven by the increasing adoption of approved treatments and the anticipated launch of emerging therapies that are expected to enhance market penetration and broaden treatment options.

In September 2026, Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME) announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PM647, an investigational in vivo Prime Editor being developed for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The regulatory clearance allows Prime Medicine to advance PM647 into clinical development in the United States. The therapy is designed to correct the PiZZ genotype, which is carried by approximately 100,000 people in the U.S.

In September 2026, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) reported updated Phase I/II clinical trial data for BEAM-302, an investigational base-editing therapy being developed for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

In May 2025, Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to BEAM-302, a liver-targeted base editing treatment developed for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) a genetic condition that leads to serious lung and liver complications and represents a significant unmet medical need.

In March 2025, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-302, a potential therapy for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The US accounts for the largest market size for AATD among the 7MM. The market size for AATD was USD 780 million in 2024.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the largest market of in 2024, while the UK accounted for the least in the respective year.

In the current market, PROLASTIN/PROLASTIN-C/LYNSPAD drug accounted for the major share, which was around USD 750 million in 2024 in the 7MM.

As emerging treatments like gene therapies (KB408, BEAM-302, and others) and RNA-editing therapy (WAVE-006) move closer to potential approvals, the market could soon offer more durable, minimally invasive options that significantly improve patient quality of life and set new standards in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency care.

Based on DelveInsight's assessment in 2024, the 7MM had 225,950 prevalent cases of AATD. These are expected to rise due to the rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses, particularly Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and liver diseases associated with AATD (2026−2036).

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of AATD in 2024.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest number of AATD cases while, Italy had the lowest cases, in 2024.

Japan accounted for approximately 2,950 cases of AATD in 2024.

Key Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies: Grifols, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Inhibrx Biosciences, Wave Life Sciences, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, BioMari, AlveoGene, Korro Bio, and others

Key Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapies: PROLASTIN-C LIQUID/LYNSPAD, GLASSIA, Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT), Fazirsiran (ARO-AAT/TAK-999), Inhaled AAT, Alvelestat (MPH-966), SAR447537 (INBRX-101), WVE-006, BEAM-302, NTLA-3001, KB408, BMN 349, AVG-001, KRRO-110, and others The Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market dynamics.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Overview

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) is a genetic disorder that affects the liver and lungs. It occurs when there is a deficiency in the production of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) protein, which is mainly produced by the liver and helps protect the lungs from damage caused by inflammation. Without enough AAT, the walls of the lungs can be damaged by enzymes released from white blood cells, leading to conditions such as emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

To Know in detail about the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Forecast

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Genotype-specific Prevalent Cases of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Comorbidity-associated Cases of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency epidemiology trends @ Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Forecast

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapies and Key Companies



PROLASTIN-C LIQUID/LYNSPAD: Grifols

GLASSIA: Kamada Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT): Kamada Pharmaceuticals

Fazirsiran (ARO-AAT/TAK-999): Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Takeda

Inhaled AAT: Kamada Pharmaceuticals

Alvelestat (MPH-966): Mereo BioPharma/AstraZeneca

SAR447537 (INBRX-101): Sanofi/Inhibrx Biosciences

WVE-006: Wave Life Sciences

BEAM-302: Beam Therapeutics

NTLA-3001: Intellia Therapeutics

KB408: Krystal Biotech

BMN 349: BioMari

AVG-001: AlveoGene KRRO-110: Korro Bio

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market share @ Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Landscape

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Drivers



Increasing Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Growing awareness among healthcare professionals and improved genetic testing are leading to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of AATD.

Emergence of Novel Therapies: Advancements in gene therapy, RNA-based therapies, and next-generation augmentation treatments are expanding the therapeutic landscape.

Rising Adoption of Augmentation Therapy: Greater utilization of approved augmentation therapies for AATD-associated lung disease continues to support market growth. Strong Pipeline Activity: Ongoing clinical development programs targeting the underlying genetic cause of AATD are generating significant interest from patients, clinicians, and investors.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Barriers



Underdiagnosis and Misdiagnosis: AATD often remains undetected or is mistaken for conditions such as COPD or asthma, limiting patient identification and treatment uptake.

High Cost of Existing Therapies: Long-term augmentation therapy can be expensive, creating reimbursement and accessibility challenges.

Limited Patient Population: As a rare genetic disorder, the relatively small patient pool may constrain overall market expansion.

Restricted Availability of Augmentation Products: Dependence on plasma-derived therapies can create supply limitations and manufacturing challenges. Lack of Curative Approved Treatments: Current therapies primarily manage symptoms and disease progression rather than addressing the root genetic defect.

Scope of the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Companies: Grifols, Kamada Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Inhibrx Biosciences, Wave Life Sciences, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Krystal Biotech, BioMari, AlveoGene, Korro Bio, and others

Key Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapies: PROLASTIN-C LIQUID/LYNSPAD, GLASSIA, Inhaled Alpha 1-Antitrypsin (AAT), Fazirsiran (ARO-AAT/TAK-999), Inhaled AAT, Alvelestat (MPH-966), SAR447537 (INBRX-101), WVE-006, BEAM-302, NTLA-3001, KB408, BMN 349, AVG-001, KRRO-110, and others

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency current marketed and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency emerging therapies

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Dynamics: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market drivers and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

4. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

9. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Drivers

16. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Barriers

17. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Appendix

18. Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.