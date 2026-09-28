Mopaw By Mopar And 4Knines Brings Patented Convenience Features To Pet Travel Accessories Market

MENAFN - GetNews)""When we designed our products, we started by listening to the frustrations of real dog owners. They told us they wanted protection that did not force them to give up access to their middle seatbelt or prevent them from folding their seats. Every patent we hold is rooted in solving those specific problems, and the MoPaw collaboration with Mopar lets us deliver those solutions on a much larger scale." - Spokesperson, 4Knines, LLC"The MoPaw product line, born from a partnership between 4Knines, LLC and Mopar, spotlights patented design innovations that allow pet owners to protect their vehicle interiors without losing access to seatbelts and seat-folding mechanisms. The collection addresses longstanding frustrations among dog owners who have had to choose between vehicle protection and everyday functionality.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 28, 2026 - 4Knines, LLC today highlighted the patented convenience features at the heart of the MoPaw product line, developed in partnership with Mopar, that are redefining expectations for pet travel accessories across the automotive market.

For years, dog owners who wanted to protect their vehicle interiors faced an uncomfortable trade-off. Standard seat covers blocked access to the middle seatbelt, prevented seats from folding down or up, and generally turned a versatile vehicle cabin into a rigid, less functional space. 4Knines set out to solve this problem, and the patents the company now holds reflect years of engineering effort aimed at preserving full vehicle functionality while delivering serious interior protection.

The middle seatbelt access feature is among the most popular innovations in the 4Knines lineup. Rather than covering the seatbelt entirely, the design incorporates a thoughtfully placed opening that allows passengers to buckle up normally, even with the seat cover installed. For families that regularly carry both children and dogs in the rear seat, this feature removes a significant safety concern that lesser products ignore entirely.

Equally important are the fold-down and fold-up seat accommodations built into 4Knines covers. Modern vehicles increasingly feature split-folding rear seats that expand cargo capacity at the touch of a lever. Generic covers typically prevent these mechanisms from operating, forcing owners to remove the cover entirely before they can fold a seat. The 4Knines approach integrates zippered panels and articulated sections that work with the seat's built-in movement, preserving the flexibility that vehicle manufacturers engineered into the cabin.

These features caught the attention of Mopar, which serves as the official parts, accessories, and service brand for Stellantis. Mopar's product development teams recognized that 4Knines had achieved something unusual in the aftermarket accessories space: genuine differentiation backed by intellectual property. The resulting MoPaw line brings these innovations to a broader audience through Mopar's established retail and dealer channels.

The practical impact of these design choices extends beyond convenience. When seatbelt access is maintained, every passenger can be properly restrained regardless of whether a seat cover is installed. When folding mechanisms continue to operate, vehicle owners retain the cargo versatility they paid for when purchasing their car, truck, or SUV. These are not minor considerations for families managing the logistics of daily life with both children and pets.

Material selection for the MoPaw products reflects the heavy-duty philosophy that has defined 4Knines since the company's founding. Fabrics are chosen for their resistance to punctures, moisture, and abrasion. Seams are reinforced at stress points. Non-slip backing keeps covers positioned correctly even when a large, active dog is moving around the cabin or cargo area.

The pet travel market has seen no shortage of products marketed as protective solutions, but few have invested in the kind of engineering and patent development that 4Knines brings to the category. The MoPaw partnership validates this approach, demonstrating that automotive industry leaders see meaningful value in accessories that protect without compromise.

Retailers and dealers interested in carrying the MoPaw line can access product information and ordering details through Mopar's existing distribution infrastructure.

About Us

4Knines, LLC creates vehicle protection products, including seat covers and cargo liners, engineered specifically for pet owners. The company holds multiple patents on features that maintain access to seatbelts, fold-down seats, and fold-up seats, distinguishing its products in the automotive accessories market.

CONTACT:

@4knines