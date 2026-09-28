Nephrotic Syndrome Market Outlook 2036: Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape, And Future Opportunities Delveinsight Glaxosmithkline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Nephrotic Syndrome Companies in the market include - GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB, Vera Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 28, 2026: DelveInsight's “Nephrotic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Nephrotic Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nephrotic Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Nephrotic Syndrome, offering comprehensive insights into the Nephrotic Syndrome revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Nephrotic Syndrome statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Nephrotic Syndrome therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Nephrotic Syndrome clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Nephrotic Syndrome treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Nephrotic Syndrome space.

To Know in detail about the Nephrotic Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Nephrotic Syndrome Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report:



The Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 400 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR, reaching a notable market value by 2036.

In September 2026, Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on providing critical injectable medicines, announced the U.S. launch of Cyclophosphamide for Injection, USP, an FDA-approved therapeutic generic equivalent to Cytoxan®. The injectable is indicated for certain malignant diseases in adult and pediatric patients and for biopsy-proven minimal change nephrotic syndrome in pediatric patients who have not adequately responded to or cannot tolerate adrenocorticosteroid therapy. The product is available in 500 mg, 1 g, and 2 g single-dose vials.

In February 2026, Roche reported positive Phase III results from the MAJESTY trial, the first global Phase III study evaluating GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) in patients with primary membranous nephropathy.

In January 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim reported results from a 12-week Phase II clinical trial evaluating apecotrep (BI 764198), an oral, potential first-in-class, non-immunosuppressive TRPC6 inhibitor, in patients with FSGS. The study demonstrated that the 20 mg dose of apecotrep reduced proteinuria by 40% compared with placebo.

In September 2025, Aptar Pharma announced that its Unidose Liquid System has been selected as the delivery platform for Enbumyst (Bumetanide Nasal Spray) 0.5mg, recently approved by the FDA. Developed by Corstasis Therapeutics, Enbumyst is the first intranasal loop diuretic approved for the treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver and kidney diseases, including nephrotic syndrome, in adults.

In 2025, the US contributed nearly USD 200 million out of the 7MM market. DelveInsight's analysis forecasts market growth due to the introduction of emerging therapies, expecting a rise in Nephrotic Syndrome market size during the study period (2022–2036). The anticipated increase in Nephrotic Syndrome market size is driven by advancements in treatment options, greater healthcare access, and a rising prevalence of the condition, which together foster higher demand for innovative and effective therapies.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total EU4 and the UK Nephrotic Syndrome market size was found to be ~USD 140 million in 2025, which is further expected to increase in the forecast period (2026–2036).

The Nephrotic Syndrome market size in Japan was approximately USD 65 million, and it is anticipated to rise by 2036

Key Nephrotic Syndrome Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB, Vera Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, and others

Key Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies: Atacicept, Atrasentan, and others

The Nephrotic Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Nephrotic Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Nephrotic Syndrome market dynamics.

The Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM were ~800,000 in 2025. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

Among EU4 and the UK, the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome were recorded in Germany (~97,000) followed by the UK (90,000), in 2025. On the other hand, Spain accounted for the least cases, approximately 50,000 in 2025. According to DelveInsight's analysts, there were ~150,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of nephrotic syndrome in Japan in 2025, and this number is expected to change by 2036.

Nephrotic Syndrome Overview

Nephrotic Syndrome is a kidney disorder characterized by high levels of protein in the urine, low levels of protein in the blood, swelling (edema), and high cholesterol. It occurs when the glomeruli, the filtering units of the kidneys, are damaged, allowing proteins such as albumin to leak into the urine. Common causes include diabetes, infections, and autoimmune diseases. Symptoms include swelling in the legs, face, and abdomen, along with fatigue. Treatment focuses on managing the underlying condition, reducing symptoms, and preventing complications.

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Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Nephrotic Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Nephrotic Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Nephrotic Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Nephrotic Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Nephrotic Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Nephrotic Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Nephrotic Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Nephrotic Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Nephrotic Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Nephrotic Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics/ Novartis

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Nephrotic Syndrome market share @ Nephrotic Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Drivers



Advancements in Treatment Options

Rising Disease Awareness

Improved Diagnostic Tools

Supportive Healthcare Policies

Growing Prevalence of Risk Factors Focus on Pediatric Research

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs

Limited Awareness in Low-income Regions

Side Effects of Current Therapies

Complex Disease Pathophysiology

Scarcity of Large-scale Clinical Trials Regulatory Challenges

Scope of the Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Nephrotic Syndrome Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Goldfinch Bio, Inc., Travere Therapeutics, Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ChemoCentryx, SynAct Pharma AB, Vera Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, and others

Key Nephrotic Syndrome Therapies: Atacicept, Atrasentan, and others

Nephrotic Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Nephrotic Syndrome current marketed and Nephrotic Syndrome emerging therapies

Nephrotic Syndrome Market Dynamics: Nephrotic Syndrome market drivers and Nephrotic Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Nephrotic Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Nephrotic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Nephrotic Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Nephrotic Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Nephrotic Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Nephrotic Syndrome

4. Nephrotic Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Nephrotic Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Nephrotic Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Nephrotic Syndrome

9. Nephrotic Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Nephrotic Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Nephrotic Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Nephrotic Syndrome Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Nephrotic Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Nephrotic Syndrome Appendix

18. Nephrotic Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.