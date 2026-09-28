Certified Softwash Solutions Highlights First Fleet Washing Season In Windsor Essex

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 2:02 am - Introduced in April 2026, the on-site service helps local businesses maintain their commercial trucks and offers recurring cleaning schedules.

WINDSOR, Ontario, September 25, 2026 - Certified Softwash Solutions is highlighting the first season of its fleet washing service, introduced in April 2026 for businesses across Windsor and Essex County. Since the launch, Frank Tamasovics and his team have completed truck-cleaning projects, including a full wash of the fleet operated by K-Scrap Resources Ltd.

The new service extends the company's exterior-cleaning work to businesses whose vehicles are used every day. Certified Softwash Solutions travels to the customer's site, allowing owners and fleet managers to arrange cleaning without sending an entire group of trucks to a separate wash location.

Cleaning for Vehicles That Represent a Business

A company's trucks are often seen by customers before its team arrives at a job site. Dirt, road film and other buildup can affect the appearance of vehicles carrying the company's name and branding. For businesses with multiple trucks, keeping that appearance consistent can also be difficult to manage alongside daily operations.

Tamasovics introduced fleet washing after seeing a need for a practical cleaning option for Windsor-Essex businesses. His team was already cleaning homes and commercial properties using methods selected for the materials involved. Applying that same attention to vehicle surfaces was a natural extension of its work.

“With Certified Softwash, you're not just getting a wash, you're investing in the longevity, appearance, and professionalism of your fleet,” said Tamasovics, owner of Certified Softwash Solutions.

A Full Fleet Truck Washing Project

One project from the service's first season involved the complete washing of K-Scrap's fleet of trucks. The Certified Softwash Solutions team attended the site and cleaned the vehicles as a group, demonstrating how on-site mobile truck washing can be arranged for a business with more than one vehicle to maintain. As a company that has been active in Windsor for over 125 years, they understood the value a professional washing could bring.

A before-and-after photograph accompanying this release shows the visible difference from that work. It provides an example of the cleaning result while allowing business owners to assess the actual project images for themselves.

For fleet managers, the benefit of on-site service is straightforward: the cleaning team comes to the vehicles. Scheduling can be discussed around the size and use of the fleet, site access and the cleaning required. Certified Softwash Solutions also offers recurring appointments for businesses seeking a regular approach to vehicle upkeep.

A Surface Conscious Approach to Fleet Washing

Vehicle exteriors can include painted panels, decals, trim and other components that call for appropriate cleaning methods. Certified Softwash Solutions assesses the surfaces and buildup before selecting its approach, using soft-washing techniques and professionally formulated, non-abrasive cleaning solutions where suitable.

The company's fleet washing service is intended to remove exterior buildup and leave commercial vehicles looking cleaner and more presentable. The method and expected result depend on the vehicle's materials, condition and type of contamination. Cleaning is part of routine appearance and maintenance care; it does not repair existing finish damage or replace mechanical maintenance.

Businesses interested in fleet cleaning services can arrange a single project or discuss recurring scheduling. The company serves Windsor and Essex County and can review the number and types of vehicles, their location and the desired cleaning frequency when preparing an estimate.

Fleet washing also builds on Certified Softwash Solutions' existing commercial softwashing work for building exteriors and other property surfaces. Businesses that maintain both vehicles and facilities can discuss their cleaning needs with the team, with methods chosen for each type of surface.

For more information about availability or to request an estimate, visit Certified Softwash Solutions' fleet washing page.

About Certified Softwash Solutions

Certified Softwash Solutions provides residential and commercial exterior-cleaning services throughout Windsor and Essex County. Led by Frank Tamasovics, the company selects cleaning methods according to the surface, its condition and the buildup present. Its services include house, siding, roof and commercial exterior cleaning, alongside the fleet-washing service introduced in April 2026.

Media Contact

Frank Tamasovics

Certified Softwash Solutions

...

(519) 563-8748