Valueglass Calls For Independent Choice As Safelite Absorbs Kitsap Competitor

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2026 6:27 am - Local, veteran-owned shop highlights transparent pricing and service as reasons to compare independent alternatives.

Bremerton, WA, September 26, 2026 -- valueGLASS is calling attention to the loss of independent auto glass businesses in Kitsap County following Auto Glass Plus becoming part of Safelite. The Bremerton shop has published an owner commentary explaining why losing a competitor matters to customers and the community.

Washington's Department of Enterprise Services identifies Safelite as the former Auto Glass Plus in Bremerton on its auto glass contract and provides an assignment and assumption document.

"We are sad that we lost a worthy competitor, and we are sad for the community," said Charles Groves, owner of valueGLASS. "Strong independent shops give people real choices. We want to earn customers through our work, service and pricing."

Groves argues that a shop remaining open does not preserve the same competitive choice when its ownership joins an existing chain. He encourages customers to ask who owns a business and compare complete estimates.

valueGLASS offers a $50 Price Beat Guarantee against a competitor's comparable written local quote, with taxes included in its quotes. Its services include $39.95 self-pay rock chip repair, $175 ADAS recalibration and free mobile auto glass service throughout Kitsap County where the job, site and required procedures allow. Windshields it replaces receive free rock chip repairs for life on that windshield when future damage is repairable.

The company's case for choosing an independent shop combines those concrete benefits with local ownership and community accountability. Groves welcomes competition from other independent businesses and is not claiming the acquisition has already raised local prices or reduced service quality.

The commentary, "Why Kitsap Needs Independent Auto Glass Shops," is available on the valueGLASS website.

About valueGLASS:

valueGLASS is a local, veteran-owned, independent glass company serving Kitsap County since 2014. Its Bremerton shop provides auto glass, ADAS recalibration, residential glass and commercial glass services.

Disclosure: valueGLASS competes with Safelite.

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Commentary:

State record: