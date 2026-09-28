403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bayer's Alka-Seltzer® Partners With Alka Yagnik In A Memorable New Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 28th Sept 2026: Bayer's Consumer Health Division unveiled a new ad film for Alka-Seltzer®, India's first antacid with probiotic. Featuring legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, it aims to build familiarity and recall for the brand among Indian consumers. The film playfully taps into the coincidence that both the iconic singer and Bayer's product share the name "Alka." While the pronunciation may differ, the association creates an instantly memorable connection, helping consumers better remember the brand while delivering a light-hearted take on matters of the heart versus heartburn.
Food today is about much more than sustenance. For instance, food is also about seeking comfort in familiar favourites. Bayer's new Alka-Seltzer® ad captures such a familiar experience through a playful, slice-of-life story that uses a light-hearted approach, while establishing a connection with Alka Yagnik. Positioned as India's first antacid with probiotic, Alka-Seltzer® offers a distinctive approach that helps with fast acidity relief while supporting long-term gut health, making it a differentiated antacid solution for today's digestive health needs.
Sandeep Verma, Head of South Asia, Bayer's Consumer Health Division, said, "One of the biggest tasks for a new brand is becoming part of consumers' consideration set quickly. With Alka-Seltzer®, we saw a unique opportunity to build awareness through a cultural connection that people would instantly recognize and remember. Alka Yagnik's decision to partner with a brand for the very first time reflects the trust and credibility that Bayer has built over decades. Through relatable stories inspired by everyday experiences, the result is a campaign that combines relevance and everyday consumer insight to help ensure that when acidity and heartburn strikes, Alka-Seltzer® is top of mind."
Ritu Mittal, Head of Marketing and Digital, Bayer's Consumer Health Division, South Asia Cluster, said, "Antacid communication has traditionally relied on familiar category storylines, so we wanted to introduce Alka-Seltzer® differently. The 'Alka meets Alka' idea gave us a distinctive and memorable creative device: Alka Yagnik for matters of the heart and Alka-Seltzer® for heartburn. Through short-form storytelling designed for digital platforms, the campaign aims to build familiarity and recall for the brand from the outset."
Alka Yagnik, legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, said,“I have always believed that the most meaningful messages are the ones people can see themselves in. I'm delighted to be associated with Alka-Seltzer®, a brand I have personally known and trusted, and with Bayer, a name trusted by generations. For me, it's about being able to enjoy life's everyday moments to the fullest.”
The campaign is now live across digital and social media platforms.
Food today is about much more than sustenance. For instance, food is also about seeking comfort in familiar favourites. Bayer's new Alka-Seltzer® ad captures such a familiar experience through a playful, slice-of-life story that uses a light-hearted approach, while establishing a connection with Alka Yagnik. Positioned as India's first antacid with probiotic, Alka-Seltzer® offers a distinctive approach that helps with fast acidity relief while supporting long-term gut health, making it a differentiated antacid solution for today's digestive health needs.
Sandeep Verma, Head of South Asia, Bayer's Consumer Health Division, said, "One of the biggest tasks for a new brand is becoming part of consumers' consideration set quickly. With Alka-Seltzer®, we saw a unique opportunity to build awareness through a cultural connection that people would instantly recognize and remember. Alka Yagnik's decision to partner with a brand for the very first time reflects the trust and credibility that Bayer has built over decades. Through relatable stories inspired by everyday experiences, the result is a campaign that combines relevance and everyday consumer insight to help ensure that when acidity and heartburn strikes, Alka-Seltzer® is top of mind."
Ritu Mittal, Head of Marketing and Digital, Bayer's Consumer Health Division, South Asia Cluster, said, "Antacid communication has traditionally relied on familiar category storylines, so we wanted to introduce Alka-Seltzer® differently. The 'Alka meets Alka' idea gave us a distinctive and memorable creative device: Alka Yagnik for matters of the heart and Alka-Seltzer® for heartburn. Through short-form storytelling designed for digital platforms, the campaign aims to build familiarity and recall for the brand from the outset."
Alka Yagnik, legendary playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee, said,“I have always believed that the most meaningful messages are the ones people can see themselves in. I'm delighted to be associated with Alka-Seltzer®, a brand I have personally known and trusted, and with Bayer, a name trusted by generations. For me, it's about being able to enjoy life's everyday moments to the fullest.”
The campaign is now live across digital and social media platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment