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Dr Agravat Same Day Dental Implants Clinic & Wellness Center Sets New Standards Across India With Digital & AI-Assisted Protocols
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 28th September 2026 - Dr Agravat Dental Clinic and Implant Wellness Center, a premier center for advanced dental implantology in India, announces the nationwide rollout of its modern treatment protocols for single-tooth replacement and full-mouth rehabilitation through precision-driven painless Dental Implant Surgery. Spearheaded by Dr. Bharat Agravat-a leading cosmetic and implant dental surgeon with over 31 years of clinical experience and 18 awards-the center integrates 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) imaging, digital intraoral scanning, AI-assisted surgical planning, and computer-guided implant placement for patients across India.
Dental Implant Surgery | Get Fixed Teeth Precision Guided by AI! Dr Agravat Dental Implant Clinic video short:
As dental tourism and India's first heritage city Ahmedabad domestic patient demand for advanced dental restoration grow across Indian metros, the clinic emphasizes a prosthetically driven approach. By planning implant positioning backward from the ideal final tooth design, the procedure ensures superior structural stability, long-term jaw bone preservation, and natural aesthetics tailored to each patient's unique dental anatomy.
Key Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery Introduced for India:
* AI-Assisted & 3D CBCT Diagnostic Planning: Advanced 3D imaging combined with AI-enabled diagnostic software allows precise evaluation of bone volume, sinus cavities, and nerve pathways prior to surgical placement.
* Computer-Guided Precision Placement: Custom, digitally fabricated surgical guides optimize implant insertion angles and minimize surgical trauma, resulting in faster post-operative recovery for traveling and outstation patients.
* Same-Day Implant & Accelerated Full-Arch Solutions: Selected candidates requiring full-jaw rehabilitation can undergo specialized protocols such as the All-on-4® implant-supported fixed teeth system or same-day provisional teeth, restoring function within a compressed timeline.
* Comprehensive Oral Health & Bone Maintenance: Implant procedures are integrated with personalized bone health and wellness protocols to support peri-implant stability and lifelong oral function.
"Modern dental implant surgery in India is transforming from standard replacement into high-precision, digital health engineering," stated Dr. Kartavya Agravat. "By combining AI diagnostic capabilities and guided workflows, we offer patients from across India predictable, minimally invasive solutions that prioritize long-term safety and aesthetic elegance."
Dental Implant Patients across India seeking permanent solutions for missing teeth, failed bridges, or loose dentures can connect with the surgical team at Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Same Day Implant Wellness Center for remote virtual assessments and guided treatment scheduling.
* Official Portal:
* PR Domain:
* ATH AI Health & Wellness online Assessment:
Contact
* Clinic Name: Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center
* Lead Surgeon: Dr. Bharat Agravat and Dr. Kartavya Agravat
* Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
* Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
About Dr Agravat Same Day Dental Implants Clinic and Wellness Center
Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center is one of India's leading dental centers specializing in advanced implantology, cosmetic dentistry, invisible aligners, single visit root canal treatment, Zirconia crown & bridge and comprehensive smile design. Headed by Dr. Bharat Agravat (31+ years of clinical experience, 18-time award winner) and Dr Kartavya Agravat, the center provides science-backed dental treatment for domestic patients across India as well as international dental tourism visitors.
Dental Implant Surgery | Get Fixed Teeth Precision Guided by AI! Dr Agravat Dental Implant Clinic video short:
As dental tourism and India's first heritage city Ahmedabad domestic patient demand for advanced dental restoration grow across Indian metros, the clinic emphasizes a prosthetically driven approach. By planning implant positioning backward from the ideal final tooth design, the procedure ensures superior structural stability, long-term jaw bone preservation, and natural aesthetics tailored to each patient's unique dental anatomy.
Key Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery Introduced for India:
* AI-Assisted & 3D CBCT Diagnostic Planning: Advanced 3D imaging combined with AI-enabled diagnostic software allows precise evaluation of bone volume, sinus cavities, and nerve pathways prior to surgical placement.
* Computer-Guided Precision Placement: Custom, digitally fabricated surgical guides optimize implant insertion angles and minimize surgical trauma, resulting in faster post-operative recovery for traveling and outstation patients.
* Same-Day Implant & Accelerated Full-Arch Solutions: Selected candidates requiring full-jaw rehabilitation can undergo specialized protocols such as the All-on-4® implant-supported fixed teeth system or same-day provisional teeth, restoring function within a compressed timeline.
* Comprehensive Oral Health & Bone Maintenance: Implant procedures are integrated with personalized bone health and wellness protocols to support peri-implant stability and lifelong oral function.
"Modern dental implant surgery in India is transforming from standard replacement into high-precision, digital health engineering," stated Dr. Kartavya Agravat. "By combining AI diagnostic capabilities and guided workflows, we offer patients from across India predictable, minimally invasive solutions that prioritize long-term safety and aesthetic elegance."
Dental Implant Patients across India seeking permanent solutions for missing teeth, failed bridges, or loose dentures can connect with the surgical team at Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Same Day Implant Wellness Center for remote virtual assessments and guided treatment scheduling.
* Official Portal:
* PR Domain:
* ATH AI Health & Wellness online Assessment:
Contact
* Clinic Name: Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center
* Lead Surgeon: Dr. Bharat Agravat and Dr. Kartavya Agravat
* Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
* Phone / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
About Dr Agravat Same Day Dental Implants Clinic and Wellness Center
Dr Agravat Dental Clinic & Implant Wellness Center is one of India's leading dental centers specializing in advanced implantology, cosmetic dentistry, invisible aligners, single visit root canal treatment, Zirconia crown & bridge and comprehensive smile design. Headed by Dr. Bharat Agravat (31+ years of clinical experience, 18-time award winner) and Dr Kartavya Agravat, the center provides science-backed dental treatment for domestic patients across India as well as international dental tourism visitors.
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