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Aahwahan Foundation Launches Bihar Flood Relief 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bihar 28 September 2026: Aahwahan Foundation is pleased to announce its Bihar Flood Relief 2026 initiative, aimed at supporting around 20,000 flood-affected people across 14 districts of Bihar. The initiative is being carried out to provide immediate food, essential groceries and medical support to vulnerable families whose homes, livelihoods and access to basic necessities have been affected by severe flooding. The Relief programme includes the distribution of 20,000 grocery kits, 5,000 dry-food kits and 4,000 medical kits. These relief materials are being planned and distributed to address some of the most immediate needs of families affected by flooding. Aahwahan Foundation has carried out flood relief work across 56 locations in 14 districts of Bihar so far. The relief initiative is reaching affected communities across districts including Patna, Hajipur, Ara, Supaul, Fatuha, Baliya, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Khagaria, Katihar and Arwal, along with other flood-affected areas covered under the programme. By taking relief closer to vulnerable households, Aahwahan Foundation seeks to ensure that essential assistance reaches people who may have limited access to food, healthcare and other basic resources.
“Behind every flood-affected family is a story of loss, struggle and hope for a better tomorrow. When people lose their homes and livelihoods, standing beside them with food and healthcare is not charity - it is our responsibility. We want every family we reach to know that they are not alone, and that hope can begin with one helping hand.” Said Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation. Floods can disrupt far more than daily routines. For families already living with limited resources, the loss of shelter, food stocks, household essentials and income can create challenges that continue long after the water recedes. Recognising these difficulties, Aahwahan Foundation is focusing its disaster-relief efforts on immediate assistance while helping communities regain a sense of security and dignity.
As a committed NGO for Disaster Relief, Aahwahan Foundation continues to work alongside local communities, volunteers and CSR partners to strengthen relief efforts on the ground. Collaboration plays an important role in reaching a larger number of families and ensuring that resources are directed towards people who need them most. Through coordinated relief distribution, the Foundation is working with communities, volunteers and CSR partners to reach families during this critical period. For corporates looking for a Best NGO for CSR Partnership, this initiative is an opportunity to turn support into meaningful impact on the ground.
The Foundation believes that effective disaster response requires more than the distribution of relief materials. It also requires compassion, coordination and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by affected communities. By bringing together volunteers, partners and community-level efforts, the organisation aims to create a meaningful support system for families navigating the aftermath of flooding.
The Bihar Flood Relief 2026 initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to supporting vulnerable communities during times of crisis. Through timely food assistance, essential supplies and healthcare support, the Foundation hopes to contribute towards recovery while reminding affected families that their struggles matter.
“Behind every flood-affected family is a story of loss, struggle and hope for a better tomorrow. When people lose their homes and livelihoods, standing beside them with food and healthcare is not charity - it is our responsibility. We want every family we reach to know that they are not alone, and that hope can begin with one helping hand.” Said Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder, Aahwahan Foundation. Floods can disrupt far more than daily routines. For families already living with limited resources, the loss of shelter, food stocks, household essentials and income can create challenges that continue long after the water recedes. Recognising these difficulties, Aahwahan Foundation is focusing its disaster-relief efforts on immediate assistance while helping communities regain a sense of security and dignity.
As a committed NGO for Disaster Relief, Aahwahan Foundation continues to work alongside local communities, volunteers and CSR partners to strengthen relief efforts on the ground. Collaboration plays an important role in reaching a larger number of families and ensuring that resources are directed towards people who need them most. Through coordinated relief distribution, the Foundation is working with communities, volunteers and CSR partners to reach families during this critical period. For corporates looking for a Best NGO for CSR Partnership, this initiative is an opportunity to turn support into meaningful impact on the ground.
The Foundation believes that effective disaster response requires more than the distribution of relief materials. It also requires compassion, coordination and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by affected communities. By bringing together volunteers, partners and community-level efforts, the organisation aims to create a meaningful support system for families navigating the aftermath of flooding.
The Bihar Flood Relief 2026 initiative reflects Aahwahan Foundation's broader commitment to supporting vulnerable communities during times of crisis. Through timely food assistance, essential supplies and healthcare support, the Foundation hopes to contribute towards recovery while reminding affected families that their struggles matter.
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