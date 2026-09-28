Qazaqgaz Discusses Energy Cooperation With Ghgsat, SAIT, Canadian Firms

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)QazaqGaz Chairman of the Management Board Alibek Zhamauov discussed cooperation prospects during a meeting with a delegation of representatives of the energy and technology sectors of Canada's Alberta province, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of a business mission, the Kazakh company announced today.

Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Christopher Duggan also attended the meeting. The delegation included Thrust Belt Imaging, SAIT - Quarry Park Energy Solutions, Canoco Energy, Chinook Consulting, Team Snubbing, NXL Technologies, CarbonOxy Tech and GHGSat.

The sides discussed opportunities to develop technological cooperation between Canadian companies and QazaqGaz, including potential joint projects and the exchange of expertise.

The business mission of representatives of Alberta province is taking place in Astana on September 28-29. Its aim is to present Canadian technologies and expertise in the energy sector and explore opportunities for further cooperation.

QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna. It manages Kazakhstan's centralized infrastructure for the transportation of commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, provides international gas transit, and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets. The company also develops, finances, constructs and operates gas pipelines and gas storage facilities.

According to the company's website, the QazaqGaz group operates gas pipelines with a total length of about 76,000 kilometers, including around 20,000 km of main gas pipelines with an annual capacity of up to 267.8 billion cubic meters and approximately 56,000 km of gas distribution networks.

On September 17, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev held a phone conversation with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu. Shakkaliyev said that Kazakhstan has identified potential exports to Canada across 45 product categories worth about $255 million.

He also noted that Kazakhstan could serve as a platform for Canadian partners to access the markets of China and other countries in the region.