Uzbekistan Highlights Digital Geological Mapping At CIS Session

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan took part in the 29th session of the Interstate Council on Exploration, Use and Protection of Mineral Resources of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), held in Minsk on Sept. 24–25.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Nafisa Dulabova, head of the Regional and Ore Geology Department at the Ministry of Mining and Geology.

The session reviewed a report on work carried out under the Interstate Council's Prospective Plan for 2023–2030, which covers cooperation among CIS countries in geological exploration and the use and protection of mineral resources.

Uzbekistan's representatives presented reports on geological exploration conducted in the country, the development of digital geological maps and the creation of a unified national database of geological information.

Participants also exchanged experience on geological study of mineral resources, industry digitalization and information cooperation between the geological services of CIS member states.

The meeting provided a platform for geological agencies from CIS countries to share approaches to geological data management and modern exploration technologies, while discussing further cooperation under the council's 2023–2030 work plan.

The session is important for Uzbekistan as the country continues to expand geological exploration, digitize its mineral resources sector and improve the management of geological data. Cooperation with CIS geological services provides a platform for exchanging technical experience and approaches to modern exploration, while stronger information sharing can support the development of geological databases and more effective assessment of the region's mineral resource potential.