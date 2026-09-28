Powerful Neonc Brain Cancer Pipeline Advances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 17 FDA Meeting Set to Discuss Dosing and Trial Size for Second Drug in Pipeline

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com ) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI) is putting another major date on the biotech calendar: November 17, 2026, when the company is scheduled to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an in-person End-of-Phase 1 Type B meeting covering its experimental brain-cancer drug NEO212.

The meeting could become an important inflection point for a company that has rapidly assembled a string of clinical, regulatory and Wall Street catalysts.

NeOnc says it plans to seek FDA feedback on NEO212's proposed patient population, trial design, endpoints, dose selection and the evidence that could ultimately support a marketing application. The company also intends to discuss a potential registrational strategy and whether a proposed Phase 2 design could potentially support an accelerated-approval pathway; marking a meaningful transition from dose-finding toward the next stage of clinical development.

NEO212 enters that meeting with some intriguing, though still preliminary, human data.

During Phase 1, dose escalation reached the protocol-defined maximum tolerated dose at 810 mg, after which the recommended Phase 2 dose was established at 610 mg. The company has highlighted a patient with recurrent IDH1 wild-type, MGMT-methylated glioblastoma who experienced an approximately 60% tumor reduction and 21 months of disease control. Another heavily pretreated patient with lung cancer metastatic to the brain experienced stable disease for approximately 16 months. These are individual patient observations, not proof of efficacy, and larger trials will have to determine whether the results can be replicated.

NeOnc CEO Amir Heshmatpour put the immediate objective plainly:“This meeting will help us understand FDA's feedback on the population, study design and endpoints for the next stage of development.”

The NEO212 catalyst arrives as the broader NeOnc story is also attracting Wall Street attention. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage of NeOnc with a $20 price target, with analyst Jonathan Aschoff reportedly anticipating potential pivotal-trial starts by the end of 2026.

NeOnc is now advancing two potential therapies in its CNS cancer pipeline, giving investors more than one clinical catalyst to watch. Its lead program, NEO100, recently generated topline Phase 2a data in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, with the company reporting six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% versus a prespecified 20% benchmark and median overall survival of 26.09 months. NeOnc said it plans to engage with the FDA regarding a potential registrational pathway.

The parallel development tracks could give NeOnc multiple potential catalysts heading into 2027. Roth Capital's research indicates Aschoff expects an FDA Type B End-of-Phase 2 meeting for NEO100 in October and sees potential pivotal-trial starts before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, NeOnc has raised capital from institutional investors, including a September registered direct offering priced at $4.20 per share and accompanying warrants. Company insiders have also been active buyers: SEC filings show recent open-market purchases by executives including Heshmatpour and Thomas C. Chen.

That backdrop makes November 17 particularly interesting. NTHI is approaching the FDA with a defined Phase 2 dose, early signals of clinical activity and a stated ambition to develop NEO212 across difficult-to-treat CNS cancers.

If the agency provides a workable path forward on population, endpoints and study design, NEO212 could emerge from the meeting with a substantially clearer development roadmap.

For NTHI shareholders, November 17 is therefore less about expecting an approval and more about watching whether the FDA conversation turns NEO212 from an intriguing clinical program into a more clearly defined late-stage development story.

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