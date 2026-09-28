China Quantum Information Processing Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2031 As Government Investment, Saas Adoption, And Demand For Advanced Computing Propel Software And Defense Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's quantum market is driven by government backing, hardware advances and security demand, with opportunities in software, defense, finance, healthcare, communications and AI.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Information Processing Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum information processing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 to 2031. China's market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by demand for advanced computing performance, the increasing adoption of Software-as-a-Service business models, and rising government investment in quantum information technology.

China's quantum information processing market offers promising opportunities across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, government and defense, and healthcare.

Key Highlights by Segment



Software is expected to achieve higher growth than hardware over the forecast period. Government and defense is projected to be the fastest-growing application area.

Emerging Trends in China's Quantum Information Processing Market

China's quantum information processing ecosystem is advancing rapidly as public funding, private investment, and research collaboration accelerate innovation and commercialization.



Government funding and policy support: National laboratories, research centers, and strategic programs are strengthening cooperation among government, academia, and industry.

Quantum hardware advances: Research is focused on improving qubit stability, coherence, error correction, processor performance, and system scalability.

Expanding startup activity: Investment in quantum hardware, software, and algorithms is supporting commercialization and the development of industry-specific solutions.

Research collaboration: Partnerships among universities, institutes, and businesses are advancing technical standards, knowledge exchange, and practical applications. Quantum security: Quantum key distribution and quantum-resistant cryptography are gaining importance as China works to protect critical communications and digital infrastructure.

Together, these trends are strengthening China's quantum ecosystem and supporting applications in secure communications, advanced computing, financial services, healthcare, materials research, and national defense.

Recent Developments



Government agencies and private enterprises have increased investment in quantum computing, communications, algorithms, and supporting infrastructure.

China continues to expand quantum communication networks, including satellite-enabled systems and terrestrial quantum key distribution links.

Research institutions and technology companies are reporting progress in qubit performance, error correction, and scalable quantum computing architectures.

Universities and research institutes are expanding specialized education and workforce-development programs to address demand for quantum expertise. Participation in international research and standards initiatives is helping improve interoperability and strengthen China's influence in the global quantum market.

These developments are accelerating the transition from research to commercial deployment while reinforcing China's position in secure communications and next-generation computing.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Financial modeling: Quantum computing could improve portfolio optimization, risk analysis, fraud detection, and complex financial simulations.

Secure communications: Quantum cryptography offers substantial potential for government, defense, financial services, and critical infrastructure.

Healthcare and environmental sensing: High-precision quantum sensors could support medical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, resource management, and disaster response.

Quantum machine learning: Combining quantum algorithms with artificial intelligence may accelerate data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling. Materials and drug discovery: Quantum simulation could reduce research timelines and costs by enabling more accurate modeling of molecules, materials, and chemical processes.

Organizations that align research programs with commercially viable applications, build cross-sector partnerships, and invest in specialized talent will be well positioned to capture these opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include:



Continued innovation in quantum processors, algorithms, communications, sensing, and cybersecurity.

Substantial government funding and the designation of quantum technology as a strategic national priority.

Growing collaboration among universities, research institutes, established technology companies, and startups.

Increasing demand for secure communications amid evolving cyber threats. Expansion of quantum laboratories, data centers, communication networks, and satellite infrastructure.

Key market challenges include:



High development, infrastructure, maintenance, and talent costs that can limit market participation and scalability.

Technical barriers involving qubit stability, error correction, system integration, and commercial readiness.

A shortage of professionals with multidisciplinary expertise in quantum physics, engineering, and computer science.

Evolving regulatory, ethical, data-security, and international trade requirements. Limited standardization and uncertainty regarding near-term returns on large-scale commercial deployments.

China's ability to address cost, technical maturity, workforce, and regulatory issues will influence the speed of adoption and its long-term competitiveness in the global quantum information processing market.

Country-Wise Outlook

China: China is expected to remain one of the world's most active quantum information processing markets through 2031. Government support, expanding research capacity, quantum communication infrastructure, and growing private-sector investment are expected to drive adoption. Government and defense will likely lead application growth, while software is forecast to outperform hardware.

Global outlook: The worldwide market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2031. Competition is expected to intensify as countries invest in quantum computing, communications, cybersecurity, sensing, and workforce development. China's scale, policy support, and infrastructure investments position it to play a significant role in shaping global research, standards, and commercialization.

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