Worldskills Team Canada 2026 Celebrates Outstanding Results At Worldskills Shanghai 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's 31 young skills champions earned 4 Medals and 13 Medals for Excellence at the 48th WorldSkills Competition

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of intensive preparation and four days of competition against the world's best, WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 is celebrating their outstanding performance at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC), a national not-for-profit organization that promotes careers in skilled trades and technologies, is proud to announce that Canada's 31 Competitors earned 4 Medals and 13 Medals for Excellence at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China. Canada's Best of Nation Award was presented to Jorda Thomas from Regina, Saskatchewan, for their exceptional performance in Graphic Design Technology. The complete list of medals and other recognitions earned by WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 is provided below.

WorldSkills Team Canada (WSTC) 2026 brought together 31 of Canada's top young skilled trade and technology Competitors from across the country. WSTC, made up of 22 men and nine women between the ages of 18 and 22, represented Canada in 29 of the 64 Skill Areas at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. From construction and manufacturing to information technology, transportation, creative arts and personal services, they showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of Canada's next generation of skilled professionals. This year marked Canada's 18th participation in a WorldSkills Competition, highlighting the country's longstanding commitment to developing and celebrating excellence in skilled trades and technologies.

“We are incredibly proud of every member of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.“Their journey to Shanghai required tremendous dedication, perseverance and countless hours of training. They represented Canada with pride and demonstrated the world-class talent we have across our skilled trade and technology sectors. The skills, confidence and experience they gained through this competition will serve them well throughout their careers and help position them as leaders in Canada's future workforce.”

Held every two years, the WorldSkills Competition is the world's largest international skills competition and a global benchmark for excellence in skilled trades and technologies. WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 took place from September 22–27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, welcoming approximately 1,400 competitors from 70 Member countries and regions and an estimated 600,000 visitors . Throughout the competition, Competitors were challenged to meet demanding industry standards while demonstrating their skills. WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 also provided a powerful platform to highlight the exciting career opportunities available in the skilled trades and technologies and the vital role these careers play in building strong economies and communities.

Canada is facing a significant need for skilled workers. According to Employment and Social Development Canada, approximately 700,000 of the four million Canadians working in the skilled trades are expected to retire by the end of the decade . Developing and encouraging the next generation of skilled professionals will be essential to meeting Canada's future workforce needs.

While the Closing Ceremony marked the conclusion of WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the global skills movement is already looking ahead. The 49th WorldSkills Competition will take place from November 15–20, 2028, in Aichi, Japan .

To learn more about WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 and discover the stories behind Canada's Competitors, visit the Skills/Compétences Canada website.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Visit skillscompetencescanada.com for more information about SCC. Click here for more information on the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

Follow SCC on X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. #WSTC2026

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