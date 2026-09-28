U.S. Inorganic Phase Change Materials Market Poised For Strong Growth Through 2031, Led By Salt Hydrates And Demand In Green Buildings, Electronics And Cold Chain Logistics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Energy-efficient buildings, electronics cooling and cold-chain logistics are driving inorganic PCM adoption, creating opportunities in salt hydrates, architecture and thermal storage.

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inorganic phase change material market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.70% from 2025 to 2031. The United States market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period. Market estimates and forecasts are assessed in value terms, measured in billions of U.S. dollars.

Growth is being driven by the increasing focus on energy-efficient building solutions, rising demand for thermal management in electronics, and expansion of cold-chain logistics for temperature-sensitive goods.

The outlook for the United States inorganic phase change material market remains promising, supported by opportunities across the architecture, textile, refrigeration, and logistics industries.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, non-carbon-based salt hydrate materials are expected to experience faster growth over the forecast period. By application, architecture is projected to record the highest growth, supported by demand for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings.

Emerging Trends in the Inorganic Phase Change Material Market in the United States

The market is evolving as industries seek efficient, durable, and sustainable thermal-management solutions. Inorganic phase change materials are gaining traction in construction, electronics, energy storage, and temperature-controlled logistics.



Energy-efficient construction: Builders are adopting inorganic phase change materials to improve indoor temperature regulation, reduce HVAC demand, and support compliance with increasingly stringent sustainability standards.

Material and encapsulation innovation: Advances in formulations and encapsulation technologies are improving thermal stability, durability, conductivity, and safety, expanding the range of commercial applications.

Policy support: Energy-efficiency regulations, green-building initiatives, and incentives for lower-carbon technologies are encouraging market adoption.

Electronics thermal management: Demand is rising in electronic devices, batteries, and data centers, where effective heat control can improve reliability, operating efficiency, and equipment life. Sustainability priorities: Manufacturers are focusing on lower-toxicity, recyclable, and longer-lasting materials that align with environmental and circular-economy objectives.

Collectively, these trends are broadening the market's application base while encouraging continued investment in product performance, manufacturing efficiency, and sustainable material development.

Recent Developments

Recent activity in the United States has centered on improving product performance and accelerating commercialization. Manufacturers are developing more stable formulations, higher-conductivity composites, and advanced encapsulation systems for use in buildings, HVAC systems, electronics, transportation, and thermal energy storage.

Government support for energy conservation and renewable energy integration is strengthening demand, while investment in research and strategic partnerships is helping companies reduce costs and move advanced products into commercial applications. Adoption is also increasing in data centers and other heat-intensive environments where dependable thermal regulation is essential.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Buildings and HVAC: Integrating inorganic phase change materials into walls, roofing, insulation, and HVAC systems can lower energy consumption and improve indoor temperature stability.

Electronics and data centers: Thermal-management applications can improve device reliability, extend equipment life, and reduce cooling requirements.

Cold-chain logistics: Temperature stabilization can help protect pharmaceuticals, food, and other perishable goods during storage and transportation.

Renewable energy storage: Inorganic phase change materials can store excess thermal energy and support more efficient energy use and grid management. Transportation: Applications in vehicles can support cabin comfort, battery temperature control, and improved management of engine or powertrain heat.

Companies that prioritize scalable manufacturing, cost reduction, application-specific formulations, and partnerships with end users will be well positioned to capture these opportunities.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological advancement: Improvements in stability, encapsulation, conductivity, and composite design are increasing performance and expanding commercial use.

Energy-efficiency regulations: Building standards and carbon-reduction policies are encouraging the use of technologies that reduce heating and cooling demand.

Sustainable construction: Greater adoption of green-building practices is supporting demand for thermal-storage materials in building envelopes and roofing systems.

Industrial adoption: Manufacturing, cold storage, electronics, and other industries are using inorganic phase change materials to improve process stability and reduce energy costs. Cost and production improvements: Research, manufacturing scale, and material innovation are making solutions more commercially viable.

Key Market Challenges



High initial investment: Material, installation, and system-integration costs may discourage adoption, particularly among smaller organizations.

Limited long-term performance data: Additional field testing is needed to validate durability and stability across operating environments and repeated thermal cycles. Regulatory and standardization gaps: Inconsistent standards, certification requirements, and regional policies can create uncertainty for manufacturers and end users.

Continued research, standardized testing, clearer regulatory frameworks, and innovative financing models will be important to address these barriers and support wider adoption.

Country-Wise Outlook

United States: The United States market is forecast to experience strong growth through 2031, supported by energy-efficiency mandates, sustainable construction, electronics and data-center expansion, and demand for reliable cold-chain solutions. Architecture is expected to be the fastest-growing application, while salt hydrates are projected to lead growth among material types.

Global Context: The global inorganic phase change material market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2025 to 2031. The United States is expected to remain an important market as policy support, technology development, and investment in thermal-management solutions accelerate adoption across multiple industries.

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