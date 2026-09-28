Could AI Be President? SYVIC Opens Public Participation In AI And Government Exploration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYVIC invites the public to join its new initiative exploring whether artificial intelligence could help government better understand what people need and want







Image of an AI figure at a presidential podium

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYVIC, a U.S. civic-technology initiative, has opened public participation in an exploration built around one question: Could AI be president?

The question is not a campaign announcement or a proposal for an AI candidate. Instead, SYVIC is using the question to explore what might become possible if artificial intelligence could help government listen to people, understand their priorities, and identify where people agree or differ.

SYVIC is inviting people to share what is working in their lives, what is difficult, and what they would like to change. The initiative says this public input will help inform its exploration of how AI could potentially create new ways for people to communicate their views between elections.

The idea is deliberately exploratory. SYVIC acknowledges that artificial intelligence has limitations and that any meaningful role for AI in government would raise important questions about fairness, accountability, privacy, oversight, and who would ultimately be responsible for the system's actions.

“Could AI be president?” is intended to start a broader conversation about representation and technology. SYVIC is asking whether AI could help people make their voices heard without requiring them to wait for an election or rely solely on traditional channels of public engagement.

“The point is not to ask people to believe that AI has all the answers,” said Alan Levy, a representative of SYVIC.“The point is to ask what might be possible if technology could help more people be heard and help us better understand where people agree, where they differ, and what matters to them.”

SYVIC also uses a simple 98-versus-2 example to illustrate why it believes the question is worth exploring. If 98 out of 100 people rejected the idea while two people wanted to explore it further, SYVIC says the question could still be worth asking. The example is not based on survey results or research; it is intended to illustrate the initiative's approach to exploring new possibilities.

People who are curious enough to explore the idea can become Founding SYVILIANs. SYVIC uses the term for early participants who want to help explore the concept, whether or not they are convinced that AI should have a role in government.

SYVIC describes its approach as neither left nor right and says it is not presenting a predetermined political platform. The initiative is focused on listening to participants and exploring what they believe could improve the way people communicate with government.

The project also asks who should control an AI system involved in civic life, how such a system could be evaluated for bias, how its performance could be audited, and how personal information could be protected.

SYVIC says these questions are part of the exploration rather than issues to be addressed later. The initiative welcomes people who are skeptical of AI in government as well as those who are curious about its potential.

SYVIC is not a political party and is not putting forward an AI candidate for president. The initiative begins with public participation and an open examination of what AI might make possible.

People interested in becoming a Founding SYVILIAN can visit SYVIC.ai to learn more, share their views, and participate in the conversation.

About SYVIC

SYVIC is a U.S. civic-technology initiative exploring whether AI could help government listen to people and better understand their daily lives.

The initiative begins by listening to people who choose to participate. Its stated goal is: Work Less. Live Better.

Media Contact:

SYVIC.ai

Alan Levy

+1 213 328 8648

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