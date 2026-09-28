Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size To Soar To USD 30.78 Billion By 2035 At A CAGR Of 10.1% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 9.89 Billion and Europe to USD 7.87 Billion by 2035 as Pet Ownership, Zoonotic Disease Surveillance, and Point-of-Care Testing Expand Demand.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Veterinary Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 11.76 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2035. Growth will be aided by an increasing prevalence of diseases among animals, increasing number of pets, and increased understanding about preventive animal health care. The increased expenditure in the care of pets, increased livestock farming, and the need for early diagnosis will continue to increase the volume of tests performed. The improved accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic testing due to advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques, point-of-care testing systems, and AI-based diagnosis will fuel growth of the market.









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Veterinary Diagnostics Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 11.76 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 30.78 Billion

CAGR: 10.1% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 39% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific

Largest product: Reagents & Kits, approximately 47% share in 2025

Fastest-growing product: Equipment & Instruments

Largest animal type: Companion Animals, approximately 61% share in 2025

Fastest-growing animal type: Production Animals

Largest testing category: Immunology & Serology, approximately 24% share in 2025

Fastest-growing testing category: Molecular Diagnostics

Largest end-use: Reference Laboratories, approximately 49% share in 2025 Fastest-growing end-use: Veterinarians

Market Relevance

Veterinary diagnostics have become increasingly critical for both animal and public health, as more than 75% of emerging infectious diseases in humans originate from animals. Demand is further reinforced by the scale of livestock farming, with global herds including over 1.3 billion cattle, 1.2 billion sheep, and 1 billion pigs that require routine disease monitoring, while nearly 70% of U.S. households kept pets in 2023.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview

The market covers reagents and kits, equipment and instruments, and related testing solutions across immunology and serology, molecular diagnostics, and other categories for companion and production animals. Reagents and kits lead the product landscape owing to their recurring use and regular replacement in clinics and laboratories. Equipment and instruments are expanding rapidly as veterinary hospitals and laboratories adopt advanced analyzers and point-of-care devices for faster, more accurate testing.

Strategic Market Outlook

Opportunities are emerging across Asia Pacific, where a growing middle class, higher disposable income, wider pet acceptance, and strong demand for animal protein are lifting veterinary healthcare investment, with India and China expected to post the highest growth. Tighter global food safety standards and government funding for One Health programs are also strengthening laboratory capacity in developing markets.

The high cost of advanced diagnostic technologies remains a key challenge, limiting access for smaller clinics and farms. At the same time, zoonotic disease pressure keeps rising, with zoonoses accounting for 60% of known human infectious diseases and U.S. tularemia infections rising by 56% between 2011 and 2022, underscoring the need for affordable and efficient diagnostic services.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 39% in 2025, owing to advanced veterinary care systems, high pet healthcare spending, government support for animal health research, and a well-established network of clinics, hospitals, and reference laboratories.

The U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.89 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2026 to 2035, driven by high pet ownership, pet industry spending of about USD 147 billion in 2023, wider point-of-care testing, and continuous monitoring needs across a large livestock base.

Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.50% from 2026 to 2035. The growth is supported by strict regulations, strong veterinary healthcare facilities, food safety rules, and antibiotic resistance monitoring, with Germany accounting for around 24.6% of regional revenue, followed by France and the UK.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during 2026-2035, due to rising pet ownership, higher livestock disease incidence, improving veterinary infrastructure, and government support, with China contributing approximately 40.6% of regional revenue and India's livestock population exceeding 537 million animals.

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Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis

By Product: Reagents & Kits held a market share of about 47% in 2025, owing to their continuous use and replacement for diagnosing a wide range of animal diseases. Equipment & Instruments is the fastest-growing segment due to rising adoption of advanced and point-of-care diagnostic machines.

By Animal Type: Companion Animals accounted for nearly 61% share in 2025, supported by rising pet ownership, pet insurance uptake, and preventive care. Production Animals are growing the fastest as farms focus on infection control, productivity, and food safety compliance.

By Testing Category: Immunology & Serology captured a 24% share in 2025, as these tests are quick, accurate, and cost-effective for routine health checks. Molecular Diagnostics is the fastest-growing category, backed by PCR adoption for early and precise disease detection.

By End-use: Reference Laboratories made up the largest share of around 49% in 2025, owing to their capacity for large-scale and specialized testing. Veterinarians are growing the fastest as portable diagnostic equipment becomes more widely available in clinics.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Key Trends



Point-of-care diagnostic platforms widening access to advanced testing in clinics

Growing use of PCR and next-generation sequencing for livestock pathogen detection

Wearable sensors enabling continuous health monitoring of companion animals

Zoonotic disease surveillance driving government investment in diagnostic infrastructure AI-powered image analysis improving accuracy in veterinary radiology and pathology

Major key players include



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Neogen Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH

bioMérieux SA

Agrolabo S.p.A.

QIAGEN N.V.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH

BioChek B.V.

Biogal Galed Laboratories

AniPOC Ltd. Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp

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