Schneider Electric Unveils The World's First Fully Software-Defined Medium Voltage Switchgear To Accelerate The Speed And Scalability Of AI Factories



New Software Defined MV architecture delivers up to 3× faster ordering and manufacturing, up to 2× faster commissioning, zero-downtime upgrades, and a simplified footprint with less wiring and fewer components Architecture piloted with Equinix in a live colocation data center environment

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today unveiled the world's first fully Software-Defined Medium Voltage (MV) switchgear, redefining how electrical distribution systems are designed, deployed, and operated.

Announced at YOTTA 2026 (September 28–30, Las Vegas), the innovation is part of Schneider Electric's broader vision for Software Defined Energy, which decouples system intelligence from hardware to create more flexible, resilient, and sustainable energy infrastructure. As electrification accelerates and AI factories drive data center demand, this approach allows power infrastructure to evolve at the same pace as the digital services it supports. It marks the next step for Schneider Electric as the energy technology partner for the organizations that run critical operations.

Traditional Medium Voltage systems rely on engineered-to-order, custom-built designs, resulting in longer lead times, complex procurement processes, and limited scalability. Software Defined MV Equipment addresses these constraints by shifting functionality into software and enabling over-the-air updates that deliver new features and performance improvements without physical modifications. Standardized hardware platforms replace bespoke designs, making systems easier to deploy, adapt, and scale. Importantly, upgrades can be implemented with zero operational downtime, ensuring uninterrupted service.

This transformation is supported by a simplified and modular hardware architecture that significantly reduces system complexity. By moving away from fully custom assemblies toward configurable, software-enabled modules, Schneider Electric enables faster ordering and manufacturing while lowering the environmental impact of production. Based on Schneider Electric studies and estimations, this approach delivers up to 3× faster ordering and manufacturing, and a simplified footprint with less wiring and fewer components. At the same time, digital-first commissioning processes, supported by automated testing and intuitive interfaces, accelerate deployment and simplify on-site operations, enabling up to 2× faster commissioning and onsite acceptance testing.

Beyond deployment, Software Defined MV Equipment embeds energy intelligence across the system lifecycle. With built-in connectivity and analytics, customers benefit from real-time visibility into system performance, as well as AI-powered predictive maintenance through EcoCare Services - turning real-time data into foresight, not hindsight, while reducing unplanned downtime and improving operational efficiency.

“Data centers are being asked to build faster than traditional power infrastructure can move,” said Melton Chang, Executive Vice President, Power Systems Division, Schneider Electric.“With Software Defined MV switchgear, we are bringing the logic of software to medium voltage equipment - so customers can deploy in a fraction of the time, standardize across regions, and add new capabilities with zero downtime. As their energy technology partner, we are making power infrastructure as agile as the digital operations it serves.”

Schneider Electric's next-generation Software Defined MV Equipment is already deployed in the field through a pilot with Equinix, conducted in a live colocation data center environment.

“Software Defined MV Equipment transform the way we design, procure, build, and operate MV switchgear, allowing increased standardization for multiple use cases whilst maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and reliability,” said Greg Metcalf, Senior Director, Global Data Center Design and Innovation at Equinix.“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Schneider Electric as we continue to innovate and scale for the future.”

Building on this foundation, Schneider Electric will extend the Software Defined MV architecture across its medium voltage portfolio and, progressively, the rest of the powertrain - including PremSetTM and the AirSeTTM range (GM AirSeTTM, RM AirSeTTM, and SM AirSeTTM). Pilot programs continue through 2027, with broader availability to follow in 2028.

Software Defined MV Equipment represents a shift toward a more dynamic and future-ready model of electrical infrastructure. It enables faster project execution, greater operational insight, and a transition from traditional capital-intensive deployments to lifecycle-driven service models. The result is a simpler, smarter, and more sustainable power ecosystem.

To learn more about Software Defined MV Equipment and register for product and availability updates, visit the web or download the white paper.

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About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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