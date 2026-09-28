Dallas Filmmaker Daniel Gomez Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Wong Place Wong Time, Now Streaming Free On Tubi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas filmmaker Daniel Gomez brings his independently produced film to Tubi during Hispanic Heritage Month after filming the story throughout his hometown







Daniel Gomez and the cast of Wong Place Wong Time share a playful behind-the-scenes moment.

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomez Detective Agency announced that Dallas filmmaker Daniel Gomez's independent feature film, Wong Place Wong Time, is now streaming free on Tubi during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Raised in Oak Cliff area of Dallas, Daniel Gomez wrote, produced, directed, and stars in the film alongside Hispanic lead actors Estela Trevizo and Tristan Trujillo. The film also features T. Little and Nomita Joven, whose performances are an important part of bringing this Dallas story to the screen.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a chance to celebrate our stories and the people who help tell them,” said Gomez.“I'm proud that we made this movie in Dallas with a dedicated cast and crew, and I'm excited that more people can now watch it on Tubi.”

In Wong Place Wong Time, a private investigator reunites with his former police partner when a decades-old case resurfaces. Their investigation leads them into a Dallas criminal underworld and a revenge plot connected to their past. The film combines detective drama, martial arts action, comedy, and elements of the buddy-cop genre.

For Gomez, the film also represents a connection between his professional background and his work in filmmaking. Before moving into film production, he spent decades working as a private investigator and built experience in investigative work and law enforcement. That background influenced the film's detective characters and storyline.

The production also has strong ties to Dallas, with locations throughout the city appearing in the film. Gomez's Oak Cliff upbringing and professional experience in the Dallas area provided additional context for a story set against the city's streets and communities.

The film's availability on Tubi provides viewers with another opportunity to watch the Dallas-shot production during Hispanic Heritage Month. Wong Place Wong Time is available to stream free on Tubi at:

About Daniel Gomez

Daniel Gomez is a Dallas-based private investigator, actor, writer, producer, and director. A former law enforcement officer and longtime detective, he brings his investigative experience to his work on screen. His work on Wong Place Wong Time combines his background in investigation with his interest in independent filmmaking.

Media Contact:

Daniel Gomez

Gomez Detective Agency

214-823-5600

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WongPlaceWongTimeMovie.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at