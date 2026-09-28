Freefunder Eliminates Payment Processing Fees With Launch Of Really, Truly Free Personal Crowdfunding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Off-Platform Donation feature enables 100% free crowdfunding via PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App, allowing campaigners to keep every dollar raised.

Seattle, WA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeFunder, a leading personal crowdfunding platform, announced the launch of " Really, Truly Free Personal Crowdfunding ," a revolutionary feature designed to ensure that 100% of donated funds go directly to campaign organizers without any deductions.

While FreeFunder has never charged platform fees, crowdfunding campaigns across the industry have traditionally been subject to mandatory third-party payment processing fees (typically around 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). With the introduction of Off-Platform Donations, FreeFunder removes this final cost barrier.

Campaign creators can now accept direct payments through popular payment services like PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App. Because these transactions are processed off-platform, no credit card or merchant payment processing fees are incurred, making the donation entirely free for both the donor and the campaign organizer.

Key benefits of FreeFunder's Off-Platform Donations include:



100% Fee-Free Crowdfunding: Campaign organizers receive full donation amounts without losing percentages to processing fees.

Unified Fundraiser Experience: Off-platform contributions still sync and display on the main fundraiser page, maintaining campaign goal progress bars, total amounts raised, and donor visibility.

Full Crowdfunding Features: Campaigns retain all standard FreeFunder tools, including updates, sharing features, comment sections, and community engagement capabilities. Flexible Payment Options: Donors can choose their preferred digital wallet or payment service, simplifying the giving process.

"While eliminating platform fees was a great first step, we knew organizers were still losing money to processing fees," said John Symonds, the Founder of FreeFunder. "With Really, Truly Free Personal Crowdfunding, we're removing that final fee barrier. Organizers can now leverage the full social power and transparency of a crowdfunding page while ensuring every single cent goes toward their cause."

The "Really, Truly Free Personal Crowdfunding" feature with Off-Platform Donations is available immediately for all new and existing FreeFunder personal campaigns.

To learn more or start a fee-free campaign, visit FreeFunder.com.

About FreeFunder

FreeFunder has helped its users raise millions of dollars as a personal crowdfunding platform dedicated to helping individuals, families, and communities raise money for personal causes, medical expenses, emergencies, and creative projects without high costs or hidden fees.

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