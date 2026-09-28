The Goddard School Celebrates World News Day With The Next Generation Of Journalists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Students at the nearly 700 Goddard Schools nationwide will become“junior journalists,” highlighting the connection between their natural curiosity and journalism



Goddard Schools nationwide will celebrate World News Day on Sept. 28, turning students into“junior journalists” for the day.

Children across the country will get hands-on journalism experience, from interviewing classmates and teachers to holding press conferences and reporting their own classroom news.

The initiative brings The Goddard School's exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, to life by showing how asking questions can cultivate curiosity, discovery and a lifelong love of learning. Goddard School students joined Recess Therapy creator Julian Shapiro-Barnum for a special series of World News Day interviews celebrating children's curiosity.



King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Goddard School®, the nation's leading premium early childhood education provider, is celebrating World News Day by turning students across the country into“junior journalists” for the day. Long before children learn to read or write, they're already practicing one of journalism's most important skills: asking questions. Through interviews and hands-on exploration, Goddard School students are putting their natural curiosity to work as they investigate the people and world around them.

World News Day is a global initiative celebrating the role journalists play in providing trustworthy news. To mark the occasion, Goddard Schools nationwide are engaging students in hands-on journalism activities tailored to their age and development. From exploring how news is shared through photos and observations to interviewing classmates and teachers, hosting press conferences and reporting on school events, children will discover the power of asking questions and sharing stories.

The World News Day initiative builds on Wonder of Learning®, The Goddard School's exclusive inquiry-based education program, which puts children's curiosity and interests at the center of learning. With teacher-guided inquiry topics, children learn about themselves and the world around them by exploring their interests, investigating concepts and asking questions, similar to the daily work of journalists.

“Children may not know what a journalist is yet, but they're already doing what great journalists do: asking questions and seeking answers,” said Dr. Lauren Loquasto, senior vice president and chief academic officer, Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School franchise system.“That curiosity is how children make discoveries and begin to understand the world. World News Day is a chance to shine a light on the power of their questions and illustrate the value of an inquiry-based approach to learning.”

Select Goddard Schools will also welcome professional journalists into their classrooms, giving children the chance to turn the tables and ask the questions, from“Why did you become a journalist?” to“What's the coolest story you've ever covered?” and, inevitably, a few questions no adult would think of asking.

The celebration extends beyond the classroom with a special series of Recess Therapy interviews featuring Goddard School students, hosted by series creator and comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum. The digital interview series has amassed more than 8 million followers across social media platforms for its candid and often hilarious conversations with children. Now live across social channels, The Goddard School videos (here and here ) highlight the curiosity that sits at the heart of both childhood and journalism.

“I've learned more about the world from talking to children than almost anyone else. They're honest, curious and completely authentic,” said Shapiro-Barnum.“I loved teaming up with The Goddard School for World News Day, putting the microphone in front of some very curious children and seeing where the conversation took us.”

Follow The Goddard School on Instagram (@goddard_school) for World News Day celebration highlights, including photos and videos from participating schools.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

The Goddard School-the trusted leader in early childhood education-has partnered with families for nearly four decades to create joyful, supportive environments where children flourish. With a commitment to nurturing curiosity, character and a love of learning, The Goddard School fosters social, emotional and academic development to empower each child to grow into the best version of themselves.

The Goddard School's approach to education starts with a simple belief: children learn best when they are encouraged to explore their natural curiosity. Through its exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, children learn through hands-on discovery, while teachers thoughtfully build on their interests to create engaging, personalized classrooms. Supported by expert knowledge, data-driven insights and a deep understanding of child development, Wonder of Learning helps children build critical thinking and problem-solving skills while inspiring a lifelong love of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit GoddardSchool.com.

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The Goddard School has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#68 in the 2026 Franchise 500 ) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#58 in the 2025 Top 400 ). Additionally, The Goddard School is included in Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 690 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT RECESS THERAPY

Hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Recess Therapy captures the magic of childhood through the honest, playful, and unexpectedly deep thoughts of kids. With a unique blend of humor and innocence, the account features unscripted interviews where kids share their perspectives on a variety of topics-ranging from deep, philosophical questions to everyday situations. Through its playful and wholesome content, Recess Therapy showcases the beauty of childlike wonder and unfiltered wisdom. Part of the Doing Things portfolio of 40+ creator-led brands reaching nearly 100 million people, Recess Therapy has earned three Webby Awards and grew in popularity with its viral“Corn Kid” episode, which skyrocketed the brand to 7 million followers. The series has become a go-to platform for positive, original, and branded content-collaborating with major names like Olivia Rodrigo, Millie Bobby Brown, Amy Poehler, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Lysol, and Cheez-It.

CONTACT: Joe Markle Goddard Systems, LLC 610-405-9569...