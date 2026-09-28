INV Shareholder Alert: Innventure, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key dates and disclosure events: a securities class action traces Innventure's alleged DarkNX misstatements from a November 2025 announcement of "the largest two-phase, direct-to-chip deployment to date" to the August 2026 filing that removed the project from bookings ahead of a 55% single-day share collapse

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) to contact the firm. Those who purchased Innventure securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

On August 14, 2026, INV shares closed at $1.62, down $1.98, or 55%, in a single session on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock had traded at $6.41 as recently as May 27, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 27, 2026.

November 17, 2025: The 300MW Announcement That Opened the Class Period

Innventure announced that its subsidiary Accelsius had entered an agreement with DarkNX to deploy NeuCool technology across a new 300MW AI data center campus in Ontario, Canada, with first-phase facilities of 65MW scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The securities action alleges no evidence existed that DarkNX had the team, operations, or funding to construct or facilitate a project of that scale.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



March 4, 2026: Accelsius described as "projected to be cash flow positive by year end 2026," with the DarkNX agreement cited among the supporting items.

March 30, 2026: An investor presentation stated the DarkNX agreement was "proceeding as expected with initial deliveries expected in 2026" alongside more than $50 million in first quarter 2026 bookings.

May 14, 2026: First quarter results and an accompanying presentation reiterated expected cash-flow positivity by year end.

May 28, 2026: Morpheus Research published a report stating there was "zero evidence this project exists"; shares fell $0.54, or 8.42%, to close at $5.87.

June 17, 2026: A conference presentation continued to feature the 300MW DarkNX deployment. August 13, 2026: Innventure reported a second quarter net loss of $34.9 million, suspended Accelsius' 2026 revenue and cash flow targets, and disclosed in its Form 10-Q that the DarkNX deployment site "is no longer available" and the project had been removed from internal bookings.

Why the Sequence Matters to Shareholders

As claimed in the action, the gap between the November 2025 announcement and the August 2026 removal of the project from bookings spans nearly nine months of public statements that shareholders relied on when buying INV securities.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint alleges that the DarkNX 300MW deployment continued to be presented as proceeding as expected even after serious public questions were raised, and that the project was not removed from Accelsius' internal bookings until August 13, 2026." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the INV Lawsuit

Q: When did Innventure, Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused significant stock declines on both May 28, 2026, and August 14, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Innventure, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Accelsius agreement with DarkNX to deploy NeuCool technology at a 300MW AI data center campus and the resulting 2026 revenue and cash flow targets. When the Company disclosed that the DarkNX deployment site was no longer available and that the project had been removed from internal bookings, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the INV class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my INV shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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