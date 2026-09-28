West China's Chongqing Pushing Local Specialties Into Global Markets Via Premium Products Selection Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chongqing Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 23, the Chongqing Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Commission officially released the 2026 shortlist for the "Bawei Yuzhen" Top 100 Premium Agricultural Products initiative, naming 30 selected items.

More than just a product roster, the list offers a telling illustration of Chongqing's agricultural transformation - from selling raw commodities to building branded goods, and from local farmlands to the global marketplace.

Nestled in southwest China, over 90 percent of Chongqing's territory consists of mountains and rolling hills. Endowed by its grand mountains and rivers, the region boasts abundant biodiversity, a multi-layered mountain climate and sound ecological conditions that create ideal natural growing environments for specialty farm produce.

The 30 shortlisted products span diverse local offerings: the refreshing sweetness of Wushan crisp pears in northeastern Chongqing, tender Fengjie meat rabbits, mellow fermented extracts from Youyang, health-focused perilla seeds from Pengshui, the street-food charm of Xipeng roasted mutton in the city's central area, and sweet glutinous millet from Beibei.

These one-of-a-kind ecological treasures also include silky Shizhu water shield, bright-hued Wanxian mandarins and chewy Wulong sweet-potato noodles. Rooted in Chongqing's mountains and waterways, they represent authentic place-based flavors.

Following the launch of the first batch of 40 products in 2025, the "Bawei Yuzhen" Top 100 Premium Agricultural Products selection has entered its second year, with a three-year roadmap to complete a full portfolio of 100 premium products.

The selection process combines ambassador presentations, public voting and expert review, balancing local cultural heritage with commercial-market requirements. Entries cover planting-breeding outputs, handicrafts and local snacks. Selected products receive ten categories of support including logo licensing, media exposure and livestream sales, designed to resolve the long-standing challenge of "quality produce without established brands".

Driven by unified standards and rigorous oversight, the "Bawei Yuzhen" brand is fast becoming a mark of reliability. By the end of 2027, selected products are expected to record over 10 percent growth in sales revenue and more than 15 percent higher overall premium margins, lifting incomes for hundreds of thousands of rural households.

Where the Yangtze and Jialing rivers converge at Chaotianmen, they shape the bold, distinctive spirit of mountain-city Chongqing. As the operational hub of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, Chongqing is opening new doors for its local specialties to reach overseas consumers.

Benefiting from the Belt and Road Initiative and RCEP frameworks, signature goods such as Fuling Zhacai (preserved mustard tuber), Fengjie navel oranges and Rongchang marinated geese are expanding globally via cross-border e-commerce.

As Chongqing builds itself into an international consumption-center city, authorities are deepening integration between gastronomy and cultural-tourism, strengthening intellectual property protection. International visitors can savor bold spicy flavors while experiencing the charm of Chongqing culture and modern agricultural technologies.

From farm fields to dining tables, from local communities to global markets, the promotion of the "Bawei Yuzhen" Top 100 Premium Agricultural Products initiative showcases the high-quality development of Chongqing's agriculture.

Advancing rural revitalization, Chongqing writes a promising chapter of higher agricultural efficiency, more beautiful countryside and rising farmer incomes, with brands as its brush and ecology as its ink. When the world tastes Chongqing, it savors not only great food, but also the enduring vitality and hope of this land.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Fu, Tel: 86-10-63074558