Enqase Appoints Ann Dunkin To Federal Market Sector Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Former U.S. Department of Energy and EPA CIO brings experience in federal technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

- Ann Dunkin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- enQase, a quantum-safe security and crypto-agility company, today announced the appointment of Ann Dunkin, P.E., former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to the enQase Federal Market Advisory Board.

Dunkin brings extensive experience across federal government, technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and critical infrastructure. In her advisory role, she will provide perspective as enQase expands its work with federal agencies and government partners preparing for post-quantum cryptography and broader cryptographic modernization.

“Ann has led technology transformation across some of the most complex public and private-sector environments,” said Rajesh Patil, CEO of enQase.“Her experience in federal technology, cybersecurity, and emerging technology will be valuable as we continue to support organizations working through cryptographic inventory, migration planning, and long-term crypto-agility.”

During the Biden-Harris Administration, Dunkin served as Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of Energy, where she managed a $5 billion information technology portfolio and a $1 billion high-performance computing budget. Her responsibilities included cybersecurity, cloud adoption, digital transformation, and technology modernization across the Department.

Dunkin previously served as Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama Administration. Her prior roles also include Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Dell Technologies, CIO for the County of Santa Clara, Chief Technology Officer for the Palo Alto Unified School District, and a range of engineering, research and development, IT, manufacturing, software quality, and operations leadership positions at Hewlett-Packard.

She currently serves as a Distinguished External Fellow and Distinguished Professor of the Practice at the Georgia Institute of Technology and is CEO of Dunkin Global Advisors, where she advises organizations on technology strategy and transformation. She is also a published author and frequent speaker on emerging technology, including artificial intelligence, quantum technology, energy, cybersecurity, and government modernization.

“Organizations are entering an important period as they begin to understand their cryptographic environments and prepare for the transition to post-quantum technologies,” said Ann Dunkin.“I look forward to working with enQase and contributing to its efforts to help organizations approach that transition in a practical and manageable way.”

Dunkin's appointment comes as federal agencies and critical infrastructure organizations increase their focus on cryptographic inventory, post-quantum migration, and crypto-agility. enQase helps organizations identify cryptographic dependencies, assess risk, and plan and implement the transition to quantum-safe security across existing enterprise environments.

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enQase

Steven Menges

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enQase Appoints Ann Dunkin to Federal Market Sector Board News Provided By enQase September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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