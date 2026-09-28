SV.LEAGUE Brings Official League Action To Bangkok For The First Time

Media accreditation now open for the league's first-ever official matches outside Japan, featuring Thai volleyball stars Hattaya Bamrungsuk and Nootsara Tomkom

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SV, Japan's premier professional volleyball league, will stage its first official regular-season matches outside Japan on Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. The 2026-27 Daido Life SV WOMEN series will see reigning champions SAGA Hisamitsu Springs (HOME) against ALEEZA AICHI (AWAY), with both matches starting at 16:05 local time.

The series carries special significance for Thai fans, with two of Thailand's most celebrated volleyball players competing on opposite sides of the net: middle blocker Hattaya Bamrungsuk of SAGA Hisamitsu Springs and legendary setter Nootsara Tomkom of ALEEZA AICHI. Media are invited to cover not only the matches, but also a series of activities from October 8–11, including a volleyball clinic at local school, the pre-match press conference, team practices, mixed-zone interviews and post-match press conferences.

Media interested in advance interviews ahead of the event are also encouraged to contact SV.

A historic first for Japanese volleyball

SV has positioned Asia as a priority market in its international strategy, with the goal of evolving from "Japan's volleyball league" into "Asia's volleyball league." After staging a men's pre-season match in Thailand last year, the league is taking the next step by bringing official, points-on-the-line league matches to Bangkok for the first time. The women's series in October will be followed by a men's series on January 23–24, 2027, featuring Osaka Bluteon and Voreas Hokkaido at the same venue.

"We are delighted to hold SV's first overseas official matches, for both WOMEN and MEN, in Thailand, a country with one of the most passionate volleyball fan bases in the world," said Masaaki Okawa, Chairman of SV. "At last year's pre-season match, we saw first-hand the energy of Thai fans and their strong interest in Japanese volleyball. We believe volleyball has great potential as sports content that Japan can share with the world. These official matches are an important step in SV's growth from a Japanese league into an Asian league. Together with the participating clubs, we will deliver the intensity and arena experience that only SV can offer, and give fans in Thailand a chance to experience the appeal of volleyball in a new way."

Thai stars on both sides of the net

The series carries a special significance for Thai fans, with two of the country's most celebrated players competing for opposing clubs. Middle blocker Hattaya Bamrungsuk lines up for SAGA Hisamitsu Springs, the 2025-26 SV champions, alongside standout attacker Ayaka Araki and libero Minami Nishimura. On the other side, legendary Thai setter Nootsara Tomkom directs the offense for ALEEZA AICHI (formerly Quincy's Kariya), whose roster also includes Japan national team outside hitter Hinata Shigihara.

Media Opportunities | October 8–11

Media will have access to a range of coverage and interview opportunities throughout the Thailand Games, from community activities and team preparations to match-day coverage.

Thursday, October 8

- Community Volleyball Clinic: Coverage of a volleyball clinic for local students at a school in Bangkok. Venue details will be provided directly to registered media.

Friday, October 9 (Afternoon)

- Pre-Match Press Conference: Head coaches and team captains from both teams.

- Official Practice: The first 15 minutes of each team's practice will be open to media.

- Mixed Zone Interviews: Interview opportunities with players other than the captains and head coaches participating in the press conference.

- SV Media Roundtable (planned): Roundtable with Chairman Masaaki Okawa and Vice Chairman Takeshi Kubota.

Saturday, October 10

- Match 1: Match coverage, media seating and designated photo positions.

- Post-Match Mixed Zone: Interview opportunities with players other than those participating in the post-match press conference.

- Post-Match Press Conference: Head coaches and players selected by SV.

Sunday, October 11

- Match 2: Match coverage, media seating and designated photo positions.

- Post-Match Mixed Zone: Interview opportunities with players other than those participating in the post-match press conference.

- Post-Match Press Conference: Head coaches and players selected by SV.

Detailed schedules, media check-in information, designated photo and filming positions, and other operational guidelines will be provided directly to accredited media prior to the event.

SV Media Roundtable – October 9 (Planned)

Following the pre-match press conference, SV is considering hosting a small media roundtable with Chairman Masaaki Okawa and Vice Chairman Takeshi Kubota.

The roundtable will offer media an opportunity to speak directly with the league's leadership about SV's international strategy, why Thailand was selected for its first overseas official matches, and its ambitions for growth across Asia. Media interested in participating are kindly asked to indicate their interest when applying for accreditation.

Advance Interview Requests

Media interested in interviews ahead of the Thailand Games are also welcome to contact us. Advance interview requests with players and/or SV representatives may be considered depending on availability. If you are planning preview coverage or a feature story ahead of the event, please let us know your preferred interviewee, topic and timing when contacting us.

Match schedule

Event: 2026-27 Daido Life SV WOMEN THAILAND GAMES

Game 1: Saturday, October 10, 2026 – 16:05 (Thailand time)

Game 2: Sunday, October 11, 2026 – 16:05 (Thailand time)

Teams: SAGA Hisamitsu Springs (HOME) vs. ALEEZA AICHI (AWAY)

Venue: Indoor Stadium Huamark, 286 Ramkhamhaeng Rd, Hua Mak, Bang Kapi, Bangkok 10240, Thailand

Tickets: On sale now via Thai Ticket Major ( ), TICKET V ( ), and SISTIC ( )

Broadcast & Streaming: Monomax (Southeast Asia), J SPORTS On Demand (Japan), Volleyball World (international)

Official event page:



Media accreditation and Coverage Guidelines

SV welcomes coverage by TV, print, online,news agency and photo media. Media may apply for accreditation for one or multiple days between October 8 and 11. Please indicate the dates and activities you wish to cover when submitting your application.

Accredited media will receive a media pass valid for the requested match day(s), granting access to the media seating area, the designated photo positions, and the post-match mixed zone and press conference. Match-day interview requests with players and league officials, including SV Vice Chairman Takeshi Kubota and Satoko Toriyama, Director of Corporate Communications & Promotions, can be submitted with the accreditation application.

Photography & Filming

Photography and filming are permitted. Each individual clip of game footage used for news coverage may be up to three minutes in length. Multiple clips may be used.

Detailed filming guidelines, designated photo positions, and tripod-use areas will be provided directly to accredited media prior to the event.

Language Support

Official media sessions will be conducted in Japanese, with Thai interpretation provided by SV.

English-language support can also be arranged upon request. Media requiring English support are kindly asked to indicate this when applying for accreditation so that arrangements can be made in advance.

How to apply for Media Accreditation

Please submit the following information through Press Accreditation Form.

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Application Deadline: [October 5th / 5pm – Thailand Time]

Accreditation confirmation, media check-in details, access information and other operational instructions will be provided directly to approved media prior to the event.

About SV

SV (Japan Volleyball League Organization, headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Masaaki Okawa) is Japan's premier professional volleyball league, comprising the WOMEN and MEN divisions. Launched in 2024, the league brings together top clubs from across Japan and international stars from around the world,and aims to become one of the world's leading volleyball leagues while expanding its presence across Asia. Official website:

Media Contact

For media accreditation, interview requests or further information, please contact:

SV Corporate Communications Group

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We look forward to connecting with you in Bangkok.

SV Corporate Communications Group



SV Corporate Communications Group

SV Corporate

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