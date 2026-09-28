Kiotel Appoints Gurjeet Nijjar As President And Chief Operating Officer

Gurjeet Nijjar, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kiotel

Hospitality technology company serving 100+ hotel properties names Nijjar to lead platform expansion, operations, and strategic partnerships.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiotel, a hospitality technology and services company serving more than 100 hotel properties, today announced the appointment of Gurjeet Nijjar as President and Chief Operating Officer.Nijjar will work alongside Founder and CEO Raj Patel to lead Kiotel's next phase of growth, overseeing product development, technology, commercial strategy, strategic partnerships, and company operations.Built by hotel operators, Kiotel combines self-service check-in technology, live virtual front desk support, and operational services to help hotels manage guest arrivals and day-to-day workflows. The company combines technology and hands-on support to meet each property's needs, helping operators maintain service coverage and reduce the workload for on-site teams.“We've built Kiotel by working closely with hotel operators and understanding what it takes to support their properties every day,” said Raj Patel, Founder and CEO of Kiotel.“As we expand, we need to bring that same operating discipline to our technology, services, and partnerships. Gurjeet brings the technology and business experience to lead that work alongside me.”Nijjar brings experience leading teams and business functions across technology, operations, and growth. He has also built a software and AI development, advisory, and services firm working across multiple industries. At Kiotel, he will apply that experience to expanding the company's capabilities and building the operations and partner relationships needed to support its growth.“Kiotel has a strong foundation to build on: relationships with hotel operators and firsthand experience supporting their day-to-day operations,” said Gurjeet Nijjar, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kiotel.“Our next step is to connect more of that work, bringing software, automation, and services together so hotel teams have less to coordinate themselves. The goal is to become a broader operating partner for hotels, with the technology and support to help them run their properties more effectively.”Kiotel's expansion priorities include deeper integrations with property management systems and complementary hospitality technologies, broader operational services, and the application of AI and automation to routine hotel workflows. These efforts will build on the company's existing front-desk and guest-services capabilities.Patel will continue to lead Kiotel's overall vision and hospitality strategy, while Nijjar will focus on executing the company's expansion across technology, operations, and commercial development.About KiotelKiotel is a hospitality technology and services company built by hotel operators and serving more than 100 hotel properties. Its solutions combine self-service hotel check-in kiosks, live virtual front desk support, and hotel operations services to help properties manage guest arrivals, maintain service coverage, and reduce routine administrative work.Kiotel brings technology and hands-on operational support together around each property's needs. The company is expanding its platform, integrations, and services to help hotel owners and management teams simplify daily operations, improve the guest experience, and create more time to focus on growing their businesses.Contact Kiotel

PR Team

Kiotel

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kiotel Appoints Gurjeet Nijjar as President and Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Kiotel September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.