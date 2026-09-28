The Sewell Law Firm Team Laces Up For 16Th Annual Woodforest Bank Charity Run In Conroe

The Sewell Law Firm at the Woodforest Bank Charity Run

Houston personal injury law firm team members pinned on race bibs and welcomed families at Heritage Place Park to support the Woodforest Charitable Foundation

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sewell Law Firm joined runners, families, and local supporters in downtown Conroe on Saturday, September 19, 2026, for the 16th Annual Woodforest Bank Charity Run. Team members from the firm pinned on race bibs and took part in the run events, while others staffed the firm's booth at Heritage Place Park throughout the morning.

Runners wore red commemorative race shirts with an American flag design marking 1776 to 2026, the nation's 250th anniversary year. The 10K run started at 7:40 a.m. and was sponsored by Insperity. The 5K run followed at 8:00 a.m. and was sponsored by Gallery Furniture. Organizers also brought back the virtual 10K/5K option, which supporters could complete anywhere by the end of race day.

Under its branded white tent, The Sewell Law Firm set up a spin-the-wheel prize game for runners and families. Visitors spun for giveaways that included sunglasses, baseball hats, water bottles, handheld fans, tissue packs, and compact mirrors. Between races, team members in Sewell Law Firm caps and polos also stopped for photos with Woodforest National Bank's green tree mascot.

At 9:00 a.m., the youngest runners took over for the Barkley Shoe Dash for children ages 5 to 7 and 8 to 12. Kids started with one shoe on, ran 50 yards to find their other shoe in a pile with everyone else's, then raced 50 yards back to the finish line. The morning ended with a family-friendly post-race party and an awards ceremony.

"Events like this remind us why community matters," said Attorney Efrem Sewell of The Sewell Law Firm. "Our team loved running alongside our neighbors and seeing families line up to spin the prize wheel at our booth. We are grateful to Woodforest National Bank for hosting a morning that brings people together and gives back to local charities."

First held in 2010, the Woodforest Bank Charity Run raises funds for the Woodforest Charitable Foundation® and has become a longstanding community tradition. In 2025, the event welcomed 431 runners and raised $86,000. In 2024, it welcomed 365 runners and raised $89,500.

The Woodforest Charitable Foundation was established in The Woodlands, Texas, in 2005 by Woodforest National Bank®. The Foundation's primary purpose is to provide funding to qualifying 501(c)(3) charities, with a focus on communities served by Woodforest National Bank.

For more than 30 years, Attorney Efrem Sewell and the legal team at The Sewell Law Firm have represented injured Texans throughout Houston and across Texas. The firm helps individuals and families after serious crashes and remains committed to supporting the communities it serves.

To learn more about the Woodforest Bank Charity Run, visit the Woodforest Bank Charity Run page. To learn more about The Sewell Law Firm, visit sewelllawfirm.

About The Sewell Law Firm

The Sewell Law Firm is a Houston-based personal injury law firm focused on representing individuals who have been injured due to negligence. The firm is committed to providing personalized legal strategies, strong advocacy, and compassionate client service.

Delaney Hibbits

Exults Digital Marketing Agency

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The Sewell Law Firm Team Laces Up for 16th Annual Woodforest Bank Charity Run in Conroe News Provided By Delaney Hibbits, Exults Digital Marketing Agency September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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