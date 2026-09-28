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The eight-week project pairs a dedicated prep sink with Café appliances, a custom range hood, and a custom pantry piece

- Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder

JOHNSTOWN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, has completed a kitchen remodel in Johnstown designed around two islands. The project was finished over eight weeks of construction and is among the firm's most recent completed work.

The layout was planned for hosting. One of the two islands includes a dedicated prep sink, and the kitchen also has a farmhouse sink.

The appliance package is from Café and includes a built-in microwave. A custom range hood was built for the cooking wall, and a custom pantry piece was built to furniture-grade standards.

D&G Construction handled design and construction under one team. More information about the firm's kitchen remodeling work is available on its website.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, was founded in 2005 by Darren Dinkel and Gina Palombo-Dinkel. Based in Lafayette, the firm has spent more than 21 years designing and building kitchen, basement, and whole-home remodels, with [750+] completed projects. D&G Construction has earned 15 Best of Houzz awards and holds a 4.8 average rating. Learn more at dghomepro.

D&G Construction, 1495 Overlook Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026, (303) 222-4256

Gina Palombo-Dinkel

D&G Construction

+1 303-222-4256

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D&G Construction completes kitchen remodel in Johnstown built around two islands News Provided By Wisdom First September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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