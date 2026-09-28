Real Estate Icon Syd Leibovitch To Host Exclusive Masterclass For New & Early-Career Agents In Beverly Hills

New Real Estate agent event Oct. 1, 2026

Owner of California's Largest Single-Owner Brokerage to Reveal the Core Principles of Top-Producing Success and How to Avoid Career-Ending Industry Pitfalls

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rodeo Realty has announced an exclusive networking and learning event,“How to Be a Top Producing Real Estate Agent,” led by industry icon and founder Syd Leibovitch.

Designed specifically for new, emerging, and ambitious early-career agents, the session will take place at Rodeo Realty's flagship Beverly Hills office on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

In an industry where the majority of new agents struggle due to complex, misguided training and faulty fundamentals, this masterclass cuts through the noise. Leibovitch - who built Rodeo Realty into the largest single-owner real estate company in California - will share the actionable, streamlined blueprint he has used to mentor thousands of agents, hundreds of whom now earn six- and seven-figure annual incomes.

Attendees will gain direct access to insider strategies and practical frameworks, including:

* The 6 Principles for Success: Foundational strategies proven to accelerate production and build long-term, sustainable wealth.

* Avoiding Career-Killing Mistakes: The three critical missteps that derail promising real estate careers early on - and how to sidestep them.

* Debunking Industry Myths: An honest breakdown of why standard, cookie-cutter advice often holds new agents back rather than moving them forward.

* Top-Producing Mindset & Execution: Real-world tactics to stand out in high-value, competitive luxury markets.

“Most industry training is not practical,” said a Rodeo spokesperson.“Real estate success is straightforward there's a right way and a wrong way and we're here to share the right one."

Following the presentation, guests will enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres and an opportunity to network with fellow professionals and brokerage leadership.

Event Details:

Event: How to Be a Top Producing Real Estate Agent

Host & Speaker: Syd Leibovitch, Owner & Founder of Rodeo Realty

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Rodeo Realty – Beverly Hills Office, 202 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Hospitality: Complimentary hors d'oeuvres provided

Registration & RSVP:

Seating for this private Beverly Hills session is limited to maintain an interactive setting. Sign up here.

Please reserve your seat with a simple call or text to (561) 632-7101 letting us know your name and that you are planning on attending. Or you can sign up on EventBrite here.

About Syd Leibovitch & Rodeo Realty:

Founded by Syd Leibovitch, Rodeo Realty is the largest single-owner residential real estate brokerage in California and a preeminent leader in luxury properties across Southern California. With multiple offices throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, Rodeo Realty combines unmatched local expertise with a distinguished global marketing presence.

Rodeo Realty Inc

Rodeo Realty Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Real Estate Icon Syd Leibovitch to Host Exclusive Masterclass for New & Early-Career Agents in Beverly Hills News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.