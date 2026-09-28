Midwest All Girls Tournament Set To Welcome Over 225 Teams To Kansas City

Heartland Soccer

MIdwest All Girls Tournament

CH Roofing and Exteriors Named Official Tournament Sponsor

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland Soccer Association will host the Midwest All Girls Tournament, presented by CH Roofing and Exteriors, October 2–4 at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex and Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex.The event, one of the largest all-girls soccer tournaments in the Kansas City metropolitan area, will feature more than 225 teams from over 10 states, including ECNL, NPL, state and regional champions. Thousands of players, coaches, families and supporters are expected to attend, contributing an estimated $5.1 million in economic impact to the Kansas City area over the weekend.The Midwest All Girls Tournament has become a cornerstone of Heartland Soccer's fall tournament season, bringing together competitive girls' teams from throughout the Midwest and beyond.Heartland Soccer is pleased to welcome CH Roofing and Exteriors as the official sponsor of the 2026 Midwest All Girls Tournament. Serving homeowners throughout Kansas and Missouri, CH Roofing and Exteriors provides residential roofing and exterior services and is committed to supporting the communities it serves.“We are excited to welcome more than 200 teams and thousands of players and families to Kansas City for the Midwest All Girls Tournament,” said Shane Hackett, Executive Director of Heartland Soccer Association.“This event showcases outstanding girls' soccer while generating significant economic activity for our community. We are also very pleased to have CH Roofing and Exteriors join us as this year's tournament sponsor and appreciate their support of youth soccer and the families we serve.”Matches at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will be live-streamed through VidSport's advanced AI-powered technology, allowing families and fans to watch matches remotely in real time or access playback following the games. VidSport's technology also provides participating teams with personalized highlights and performance data, giving players and coaches additional tools to review and analyze their matches.Media coverage is welcome throughout the event. Tournament play begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continues throughout the weekend.Following the Midwest All Girls Tournament, Heartland Soccer will host the Children's Mercy Heartland Invitational Tournaments, which are expected to attract more than 800 teams from across the Midwest.For additional information about the Heartland Soccer Tournament Series, visit .About Heartland Soccer AssociationFounded in 1977, Heartland Soccer Association is the largest youth soccer league and tournament host in the United States. Heartland has more than 1,300 league teams per season and hosts approximately 4,800 tournament teams annually. Heartland's programs serve approximately 74,000 youth soccer players, 4,000 coaches and 2,000 active referees. From its beginnings with approximately 600 players, Heartland has grown into one of the country's leading youth soccer organizations, attracting teams from as many as 16 states and international participants for league and tournament competition.Heartland Soccer offers a variety of league and tournament sponsorship opportunities. Corporate partnerships help support Heartland's mission while providing businesses with opportunities to connect with thousands of players, parents, coaches and families throughout the Kansas City region and beyond.For sponsorship information, contact Bridgette Samuelson, Director of Partnership Development and Operations, at....About CH Roofing and ExteriorsCH Roofing and Exteriors is a locally focused roofing and exterior services company serving homeowners throughout Kansas and Missouri. The company provides professional residential roofing and exterior solutions with an emphasis on quality workmanship, dependable service and helping homeowners protect and improve their properties.As the official sponsor of the 2026 Midwest All Girls Tournament, CH Roofing and Exteriors is proud to support Heartland Soccer, youth athletics and the thousands of players and families who participate in soccer throughout the Kansas City region.For more information about CH Roofing and Exteriors, visit or call 816-977-6929.About VidSportVidSport provides advanced streaming coverage designed to connect families and fans while helping preserve games, sports and memories. Using state-of-the-art cameras integrated with artificial intelligence technology, VidSport enables soccer enthusiasts to watch matches from their own devices.VidSport's mission is to expand sports coverage so families and fans never have to miss a game. For more information, visit .

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Midwest All Girls Tournament Set to Welcome Over 225 Teams to Kansas City News Provided By MarketLeverage September 28, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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